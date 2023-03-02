Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Tessa Thompson Talk 'Creed III'

"Creed III" stars Michael B. Jordan (Director/"Adonis Creed"), Jonathan Majors (Damian Anderson), Tessa Thompson (Bianca Creed) and Mila Davis-Kent (Amara Creed) discuss their third "Creed" film in this interview with CinemaBlend's Jeff McCobb. Jonathan Majors talks about becoming an internet sex symbol, Michael B. Jordan discusses the reigns as director and much, much more.

Video Chapters

00:00 - We try to ask Michael B. Jordan about his Val-Zod Superman HBO Max project

00:25 - Michael B. Jordan talks directing for the first time

01:25 - Jonathan Majors on getting fit to play Kang the Conqueror vs. Dame

03:00 Tessa Thomson on acting with ASL and learning from her on-screen daughter

04:06 - What newcomer Mila Davis-Kent learned from her on-screen mom, Tessa Thompson

05:15 - Michael B. Jordan has seen ‘Creed III’ over 100 times, and will only watch it one more time

05:55 - Jonathan Majors on playing Michael B. Jordan’s older 'brother,' despite being younger

06:30 - Why Michael B. Jordan never said 'Action' on the set of ‘Creed III’

07:35 - Jonathan Majors discusses whether his ‘Creed III’ antagonist is a good person

08:25 - Tessa Thompson on Michael B. Jordan as a director