Michelle Yeoh Explains Why Stories About Generational Trauma Matter So Much Today
It can be in everything, everywhere all at once.
As of late, more movies have been exploring the effect of generational trauma from one age group to the next in creative ways. Most recently Pixar’s Turning Red did so through a young girl inheriting her family’s curse in the family space whereas Nia DaCosta’s Candyman explored this through the continuation of the popular horror tale. Now Everything Everywhere All At Once explores the concept in an entertaining trip through the multiverse.
When CinemaBlend’s Law Sharma interviewed the Everything Everywhere All At Once cast, he asked Michelle Yeoh why she believes touching on generational trauma is important to talk about through film. Here’s what she said:
Making art like film can serve as a unique way to process the emotions that come with generational trauma and Michelle Yeoh touched on how the movie was important to the movie’s filmmakers, Daniels. She also shared her own thoughts on the topic, saying that she believes people from multiple generations need to find a way to communicate despite there often being some roadblocks in understanding one another. Yeoh continued:
Everything Everywhere All At Once follows Evelyn, a laundromat owner and immigrant. The core conflict of the film has to do with Evelyn and her daughter Joy (Stephenie Hsu) having a lack of communication between them and hurting one another without putting it out in the open. Michelle Yeoh also said these words:
While Evelyn deals with a tax audit and perpetual issues with her husband, she gets introduced to the multiverse, where she begins to get access to versions of her lives if she had made different decisions throughout her life. The movie becomes an adrenaline rush of a science-fiction action flick that also has a deeper meaning that touches on generational trauma, along with telling a story fueled with Asian representation.
Generational trauma is particularly prevalent in systematically exploited populations, but can also appear in those who have endured continual abuse, racism and poverty, per Health. It can present itself through high anxiety, depression, panic attacks, insomnia and so forth. Everything Everywhere All At Once certainly touches on this topic whilst also presenting a really fun and original concept about verse-jumping.
Everything Everywhere All At Once is playing in theaters now. Once you’ve seen it, check out our explanation of the ending and stay up to date on more upcoming 2022 movies here on CinemaBlend.
