Fans Are Saying The Same Thing About Kourtney Kardashian After She Shared Her Real Swimsuit Body On Vacation

The Kardashian sisters are no strangers to swimsuit pics, with Kim posing in black swimwear earlier this summer and Khloé sporting the cutest cherry bikini. Kourtney, however, just posted a bunch of photos from her own family vacation. With that, fans are noticing a big difference between her and her sisters’ pics: a lack of filters and editing.

The oldest sister of the Kardashian-Jenner family shared images to Instagram from the vacation that she, husband Travis Barker and at least some of their seven combined children took to Idaho. It looks like they enjoyed some gorgeous scenery, had some fun on the water and ate some delicious food. Check out the post for yourself:

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash) A photo posted by on

Just as fans are often quick to call out Kim Kardashian for her photoshop fails — even when she hastily pulls them from her posts — Kourtney’s followers immediately noticed the lack of editing on her family vacay pics. That prompted them to hit the comment section to compliment Kourtney for sharing her real swimsuit body. Social media user heytoriscott wrote:

I love how unfiltered her content has become. It’s as if the Kardashians introduced the concept of filters, posing, lighting on social media. Then removed all of it and left the rest of us scrambling to filter and edit in their wake. You know what? Good for her.

That person wasn’t the only one praising the star of The Kardashians (whose seventh season will likely premiere later on the 2025 TV schedule and is available to stream with a Hulu subscription). Several other fans echoed the one above in supporting Kourtney for being so real. They commented:

She’s always been my fav the realest the deepest – _sosoluv_

– _sosoluv_ So refreshing to see real, unedited pics. That’s what a woman looks like 🙌 – etcetcetc91

– etcetcetc91 I love that you post unfiltered! So comfortable in who you are because you’re loved right. – laurasdawkins_

– laurasdawkins_ Nice to see a KARDASHIAN without all the filters and unrealistic photos of what life is. Love how real Kourtney is 🥰 – b_e_s_s_y__

– b_e_s_s_y__ Love how your just real with your body , no bullshit , just a normal woman’s body – andreabturley

– andreabturley The only REAL Kardashian! Love you Kourtney and kudos for not falling into all the plastic – triciarossi

– triciarossi Unfiltered, chill, beautiful... girl we Love to see you happy! 🌼✨🤍 – darlingbeatrix

Going against the family norm by not photoshopping her vacation pictures to death seems to be the latest indication that Kourtney Kardashian is allegedly distancing herself from her famous family. Rumors have circulated that after giving birth to Rocky — her and Travis Barker’s first child together — in 2023, her priorities have shifted.

These days she’s allegedly way more concerned about her and her husband’s seven children than getting glammed up for television. In addition to Rocky, Kourtney Kardashian shares three children with Scott Disick — Mason, Penelope and Reign — while Travis Barker shares two children with Shanna Moakler — Alabama and Landon — as well as Atiana, Moakler’s daughter with Oscar De La Hoya.

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial

Both Hulu's Ad-Supported and Ad-Free tiers give subscribers access to everything the platform has to offer, including original shows like The Kardashians. And new and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with plans starting from $9.99 a month.

Kourtney Kardashian also allegedly thinks her younger sisters would be happier, too, if they were less concerned with fame — an attitude that Kim Kardashian reportedly doesn’t understand. Sources say the siblings have “constant fights” over it, with Kim supposedly thinking that Kourtney is hypocritical for wanting to step away from the family’s reality show, since that’s what afforded her such a lavish lifestyle.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We’ll have to see what the future holds for The Kardashians on TV. That aside, though, it seems the fans have spoken, and they’re loving this more “real” look from Kourtney.