There’s An Awesome Tribute To The Addams Family Values In Wednesday Season 2, And How It Came To Life Is Everything

The following article contains minor spoilers for Wednesday Season 2. If you are not caught up with the first half, you can check it out with a Netflix subscription .

Wednesday Season 2 has finally premiered on the 2025 Netflix schedule after a nearly two-and-a-half-year-long wait. So, with new mysteries come new storylines, and that includes a big one for Morticia and Gomez. And this season features a particular tribute to The Addams Family Values in an iconic couple scene between them, and I was just absolutely in love with how well it was done.

As someone who grew up with the Addams Family, Wednesday became one of the most bingeable shows on Netflix for me, but I always wanted so much more from her parents, Morticia and Gomez. Now, in Season 2, they have a much bigger part to play, and as a perk of my job, I had the chance to ask the creators of the series, Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, what it was like to bring their love story to the forefront this time around. Their instant answer? It was so much fun, as Gough explained:

It was fun. You have the time and the real estate to do it. You wanna understand that they love each other, but they're still parents with two teenagers.

Miles Millar continued to explain this idea, saying that because of the love they have for each other and how they deal with their problems, it still makes them a couple to look up to, even through all their weirdness and how different they look:

But they're still the most aspirational couple because they're still madly in love. I think that's what's so fun about them. And there's such a contrast in terms of physicality.

But of course, there's the tribute that we see when Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones do the famous tango scene that Anjelica Huston and Raul Julia did back in The Addams Family Values. That's right, I'm talking about the one that you see everywhere where we see Gomez kiss up Morticia's arm, and they are just absolutely in love. They did that in Wednesday Season 2, too!

As a fan of the two characters, of course, I had to ask about the tribute and how they brought it to life, and the creators said it felt like their own because both Guzman and Zeta-Jones really made it "their own," as Millar said:

This felt like this is our own, you know, and Luis and Catherine did such an amazing job. Because obviously Catherine was in Chicago and is an amazing dancer. So I think Luis was taking lessons and really liked getting up his game to be a great partner for her. And they just pulled it off so incredibly well.

The idea of Luis Guzmán taking dance classes in order to keep up with Zeta-Jones is something that I didn't know I needed, but it is literally everything.

Wednesday Season 2 has made a lot of changes. The Wednesday cast has increased, and there's been a lot more horror added to the series as a whole. So to have this moment, where it really does feel like an everlasting love tribute to these two characters that I love so much, made it that much better.