There’s An Awesome Tribute To The Addams Family Values In Wednesday Season 2, And How It Came To Life Is Everything
The ultimate love story.
The following article contains minor spoilers for Wednesday Season 2. If you are not caught up with the first half, you can check it out with a Netflix subscription.
Wednesday Season 2 has finally premiered on the 2025 Netflix schedule after a nearly two-and-a-half-year-long wait. So, with new mysteries come new storylines, and that includes a big one for Morticia and Gomez. And this season features a particular tribute to The Addams Family Values in an iconic couple scene between them, and I was just absolutely in love with how well it was done.
As someone who grew up with the Addams Family, Wednesday became one of the most bingeable shows on Netflix for me, but I always wanted so much more from her parents, Morticia and Gomez. Now, in Season 2, they have a much bigger part to play, and as a perk of my job, I had the chance to ask the creators of the series, Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, what it was like to bring their love story to the forefront this time around. Their instant answer? It was so much fun, as Gough explained:
Miles Millar continued to explain this idea, saying that because of the love they have for each other and how they deal with their problems, it still makes them a couple to look up to, even through all their weirdness and how different they look:
But of course, there's the tribute that we see when Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones do the famous tango scene that Anjelica Huston and Raul Julia did back in The Addams Family Values. That's right, I'm talking about the one that you see everywhere where we see Gomez kiss up Morticia's arm, and they are just absolutely in love. They did that in Wednesday Season 2, too!
As a fan of the two characters, of course, I had to ask about the tribute and how they brought it to life, and the creators said it felt like their own because both Guzman and Zeta-Jones really made it "their own," as Millar said:
The idea of Luis Guzmán taking dance classes in order to keep up with Zeta-Jones is something that I didn't know I needed, but it is literally everything.
Wednesday Season 2 has made a lot of changes. The Wednesday cast has increased, and there's been a lot more horror added to the series as a whole. So to have this moment, where it really does feel like an everlasting love tribute to these two characters that I love so much, made it that much better.
While I don't think anything can quite beat the Huston and Julia tango from The Addams Family Values cast, this scene really captured the love of Gomez and Morticia. And I really hope that as the series goes on, we see so much more of these two, because we all need some overwhelming, blinding, and adoring type of love on our television.
