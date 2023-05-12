Mrs. Davis’ Chris Diamantopoulos Hilariously Talks The Fight Club-Loving JQ, His Extra-Small Wardrobe, And Getting Hurt For The Sake Of Comedy
All hail JQ and his 19.5 BMI.
Mild spoilers below for Mrs. Davis for those who haven’t yet watched.
As fans of Silicon Valley, Arrested Development, and even The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse can attest, it’s impossible for actor Chris Diamantopoulos to provide anything below an A+ performance, regardless of the context. And Peacock’s latest critic-wowing original series, the genre-meshing Mrs. Davis, isn’t the exception to the rule, even if it’s exceptional in other ways. In the bonkers and unpredictable show, which is ostensibly a tale centering on the balance between faith and technology, Diamantopoulos plays the testosterone-oozing JQ, a higher-up in the ridiculously male-centric resistance group that aims to stop the titular A.I. program’s tight grip on humanity. It’s a wild character that manages to stand out amongst all the other attention-grabbing personalities and moments that were brought to the screen by co-creators Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof.
Chris Diamantopoulos talked to CinemaBlend about the first season of Mrs. Davis, and bringing JQ’s unshakable machismo to the screen. One of the things he immediately loved about the show once he really got into it was the “crackle” of humor sprinkled on top of the adventure quest, but said it was the talents of the co-creators that got his attention in the first place. In his words:
One might imagine most of the Mrs. Davis cast members who read through the scripts came away feeling the same way, although no one else in the cast had to play JQ, who is on a whole other level, even from Jake McDorman’s Indy-esque “hero” Wiley. In Diamantopoulos’ mind, JQ is someone who probably has a couple of particular movies that he watched obsessively, which he talks about below while also addressing the character’s hilariously over-the-top Australian accent.
There are, of course, various ways to read into Fight Club, especially from a filmmaking perspective, but a ton of fans out there are definitely in line with JQ in mainly seeing David Fincher’s flick as an hypercool extension of masculinity. You can almost picture him cheering along in the background during one of Tyler Durden’s fights. Speaking of Tyler, there is indeed a reference made to the character, as well as to the narrator’s “I am Jack’s…” quotes.
JQ always looks like he just stepped out of a comic book, in part because of the Fifth Element-esque wardrobe that he dons throughout the show's eight episodes, largely anchored by those larger-than-necessary glasses. (If you're wearing glasses, you bet your ass JQ's are going to be bigger and more solid and shit.) But there are also moments, as indicated above, in which Chris Diamantopoulos wore very little. Because I mean if you can show up on screen in Golden God mode like this, why would you want to wear overcoats?
Amusingly enough, a large bulk of the actor's jobs don't show his physique off, as he's a fairly prolific voice actor who's portrayed Green Arrow for animated DC features, Aquaman for Harley Quinn, the droid MONK in the just-released video game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and a wide swath of characters in shows such as American Dad, Inside Job, The Boys Presents: Diabolical and Mike Judge's Beavis & Butt-Head, to name but a few. But when a snazzy role like JQ comes along, the wardrobe definitely catches the eye. As he joked:
What’s more, even as he’s wearing not a whole lot, Chris Diamantopoulos is also giving it his all with his physical performances. Whether it involves stunt work or just standing there with his chest (and nethers) protruding in a stoic fashion, he’s there for it. When I asked if he enjoys fight choreography and action sequences as much as he appears to while in the moment, he agreed, and said it’s only after projects are done that he realizes how much pain he put himself through. One has to assume a good deal of post-filming aches happened after the 2012 big screen remake of The Three Stooges, which he namechecked when answering.
Mrs. Davis will be wrapping up Season 1 on Thursday, May 18, and all seven previously released episodes are available to stream now with a Peacock subscription. Will it end in a way that gives JQ his own spinoff to go out and take down whatever other global mega-threats are standing in the way of ass-whupping justice? Or will it bow out with an ending that sews up all the loose ends and doesn't require a second outing of any form?
I think I know where my vote would go: JQ! JQ! JQ!
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Nick is a Cajun Country native, and is often asked why he doesn't sound like that's the case. His love for his wife and daughters is almost equaled by his love of gasp-for-breath laughter and gasp-for-breath horror. A lifetime spent in the vicinity of a television screen led to his current dream job, as well as his knowledge of too many TV themes and ad jingles.
Most Popular
By Laura Hurley
By Dirk Libbey
By Erik Swann
By Riley Utley
By Nick Venable
By Adam Holmes
By Dirk Libbey
By Nick Venable