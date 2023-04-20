Is Mrs. Davis Worth The Watch? Critics Weigh In On Peacock’s ‘Profanely Brilliant’ New Sci-Fi Series

There’s been a lot of intrigue about Peacock’s upcoming sci-fi series Mrs. Davis, ever since it was announced two years ago that Lost creator Damon Lindelof was teaming with The Big Bang Theory writer Tara Hernandez for “an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions.” As we’ve come to know more about Mrs. Davis and its exploration of artificial intelligence vs. free will, that intrigue has only increased. The reviews are in for the series ahead of the first batch of episodes dropping Thursday, April 20, so let’s see if they can shine some more light on this bonkers plotline and what exactly we’re in for.

Betty Gilpin (Nurse Jackie, GLOW) stars in the series as Simone, a nun who is an important part of a resistance movement to take down the all-powerful A.I. Jack McDorman (The Right Stuff, Dopesick) plays her ex-boyfriend Wiley, a major figure in the underground anti-tech movement, and they are joined by a great supporting cast that includes Margo Martindale, Andy McQueen, David Arquette and more. Samantha Nelson of IGN rates the premiere episodes a “Great” 8 out of 10, saying:

The first four episodes of Mrs. Davis are an absolutely wild ride, bringing heaping amounts of absurdist meta humor to a twisty science-fiction plot that takes some of co-creator Damon Lindelof’s favorite themes and plot elements to their extremes. It feels too early to tell where the show is really going, especially given its insane twists and reveals so far, but it’s worth joining Simone’s surreal and occasionally profound quest just to see what happens.

Kelly Connolly of TV Guide watched all eight episodes of Season 1 and gives Mrs. Davis a 9.0, calling the series “gutsy” and “brilliantly silly.” The critic praises Betty Gilpin’s commitment to the role, saying:

[Mrs. Davis] dares you to doubt it. It dances over the line of acceptable foolishness; a few times in the early episodes, it nearly loses you only so it can win you back. What makes it work is its total commitment, which starts with its lead. Betty Gilpin, who was electric on GLOW, is back in the kind of go-for-broke role she deserves as Sister Simone. Gilpin, witty and unpredictable, moves through scenes like a human exclamation point, both heightening the comedy and grounding the emotion with piercing sincerity. She's asked to do a little of everything, and she does it in a habit.

Devindra Hardawar of Engadget agrees, commenting that the series simply wouldn’t work without Betty Gilpin. While Mrs. Davis inspired some philosophical questions, the critic says the show is more focused on goofy shenanigans and soapy plot twists, writing:

Mrs. Davis is a deeply silly show deeply committed its silliness. And that's precisely what makes it so much fun. The new Peacock series from Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof pits a nun with a mysterious past against an all-powerful, seemingly omniscient artificial intelligence. Her mission: to find the Holy Grail. You know, another one of those stories. Along the way, there are a slew of messy beheadings, a cheesy '90s-era car chase and a group of villainous German henchman spiritually descended from The Big Lebowski's trio of Nihilists. If you were looking for another complex genre exercise like Lindelof's excellent Watchmen series or The Leftovers, Mrs. Davis ain't it. But from the first scene of the show, you can tell that he probably had a lot more fun making this.

Jenna Scherer of the AV Club grades the series an A-, noting that it’s not afraid to shock its viewers by veering from rollicking fun to complicated reflection, and it’s hilarious to boot. Some viewers may be turned off by how overwhelming it all is, but the critic promises that the ending sticks the landing. From the review:

Mrs. Davis is a pungent flavor, and we have a hunch many viewers will find its sugar-rush energy and overstuffed plot off-putting. The series is bursting with so many ideas, characters, and locales that it sometimes threatens to topple under its own weight. But don’t worry—this isn’t Lost. This time around, Lindelof has a plan, and come the season finale, he and Hernandez tie up the loose ends in ways that are both existentially profound and very, very silly.

Alex Maidy of JoBlo is fully on board with what Mrs. Davis is bringing to the screen, and while the critic is hesitant to spoil the experience with too many details, he says this algorithm hits all the right notes, rating the series an “Amazing” 9 out of 10 and saying:

There is nothing else like Mrs. Davis anywhere on the big or small screen. So many new series debut these days that it becomes harder and harder for audiences to invest in something they know nothing about. I can tell you that Mrs. Davis cannot be summarized or condensed into a worthy review without revealing details you deserve to discover as you watch the series. But I can tell you that if you check out the first four episodes premiering this week, you will be hooked for the four airing weekly after that. This is going to be everyone’s favorite new show. It is weird, wild, hilarious, and profanely brilliant, and I cannot wait for everyone to check it out.

Overall the critics seem excited about Mrs. Davis, and that’s reflected in its Rotten Tomatoes score as well. The series has an 88% Fresh rating from 16 reviews, and it will be interesting to see how that develops once more viewers have had the opportunity to experience it.