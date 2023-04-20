Is Mrs. Davis Worth The Watch? Critics Weigh In On Peacock’s ‘Profanely Brilliant’ New Sci-Fi Series
The reviews are in!
There’s been a lot of intrigue about Peacock’s upcoming sci-fi series Mrs. Davis, ever since it was announced two years ago that Lost creator Damon Lindelof was teaming with The Big Bang Theory writer Tara Hernandez for “an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions.” As we’ve come to know more about Mrs. Davis and its exploration of artificial intelligence vs. free will, that intrigue has only increased. The reviews are in for the series ahead of the first batch of episodes dropping Thursday, April 20, so let’s see if they can shine some more light on this bonkers plotline and what exactly we’re in for.
Betty Gilpin (Nurse Jackie, GLOW) stars in the series as Simone, a nun who is an important part of a resistance movement to take down the all-powerful A.I. Jack McDorman (The Right Stuff, Dopesick) plays her ex-boyfriend Wiley, a major figure in the underground anti-tech movement, and they are joined by a great supporting cast that includes Margo Martindale, Andy McQueen, David Arquette and more. Samantha Nelson of IGN rates the premiere episodes a “Great” 8 out of 10, saying:
Kelly Connolly of TV Guide watched all eight episodes of Season 1 and gives Mrs. Davis a 9.0, calling the series “gutsy” and “brilliantly silly.” The critic praises Betty Gilpin’s commitment to the role, saying:
Devindra Hardawar of Engadget agrees, commenting that the series simply wouldn’t work without Betty Gilpin. While Mrs. Davis inspired some philosophical questions, the critic says the show is more focused on goofy shenanigans and soapy plot twists, writing:
Jenna Scherer of the AV Club grades the series an A-, noting that it’s not afraid to shock its viewers by veering from rollicking fun to complicated reflection, and it’s hilarious to boot. Some viewers may be turned off by how overwhelming it all is, but the critic promises that the ending sticks the landing. From the review:
Alex Maidy of JoBlo is fully on board with what Mrs. Davis is bringing to the screen, and while the critic is hesitant to spoil the experience with too many details, he says this algorithm hits all the right notes, rating the series an “Amazing” 9 out of 10 and saying:
Overall the critics seem excited about Mrs. Davis, and that’s reflected in its Rotten Tomatoes score as well. The series has an 88% Fresh rating from 16 reviews, and it will be interesting to see how that develops once more viewers have had the opportunity to experience it.
The first four episodes of Mrs. Davis will premiere on April 20, with new episodes dropping every Thursday for Peacock subscription holders. Be sure to check out the other best shows on Peacock, and you can see what series are premiering soon on TV and streaming with our 2023 TV schedule.
