'I'm Glad They Trusted Us': NBC's Found Star Talks Taking Over Law And Order: Organized Crime's Time Slot To Air After SVU

Thursdays on NBC used to be the high-profile place in primetime for three hours of Law & Order franchise action, but that's no longer than case in the 2025 TV schedule. With Christopher Meloni's Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 moving to streaming for fans with a Peacock subscription, the 10 p.m. ET time slot after Mariska Hargitay's Law & Order: SVU opened up. Now, Season 2 of Found airs after SVU, and actor Arlen Escarpeta opened up about joining one of NBC's top nights of television.

I spoke with the actor, who plays agoraphobic tech wizard Zeke, when the Found cast as well as prolific showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll attended SCAD TVfest in Atlanta. With the show's move from Tuesday nights in Season 1 to Thursday nights in Season 2, I asked: what was it like to get a show of faith from NBC to air after its top-rated scripted show outside of the One Chicago trio? Escarpeta shared:

Knowing that and loving TV and loving NBC and knowing what that means, it was incredibly special. I feel honored and proud, and I'm glad that they trusted us enough to get that [time slot]. I look forward many more seasons, just making people happy and making people feel something.

While Found's ratings in the slot that formerly belonged to Law & Order: Organized Crime have been lower that those of Christopher Meloni's procedural in the 2023-2024 TV season, a Thursday night slot after two Law & Order shows was arguably the most valuable vacancy on the network for the 2024-2025 TV season. Short of NBC adding a fourth hour to Wednesday nights to group another show in with the top-rated One Chicago, anyway!

Found Season 2 has been picking up steam in the new year, with big questions about what's next for the team and Sir himself now that he's in custody. All in all, while it's not quite part of the Law & Order world as the other two Thursday night shows on NBC, it's holding its own. The drama hasn't yet been renewed for a third season, but the consensus among the cast on the SCAD TVfest red carpet was that they'd all love to return for another round of episodes after however Season 2 ends.

And while the Season 2 finale is still a ways off, the upcoming episode on February 13 should be a big one. Called "Missing While Misidentified," the past and present will collide in the twelfth episode of the season with the story behind how Sir's captivity actually began in Gabi's basement all those months ago. Take a look at the promo:

Found 2x12 Promo "Missing While Misidentified" (HD) Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar series - YouTube Watch On

Shanola Hampton in fact told me that Episode 12 was her "favorite episode to shoot throughout the entirety of all of them," and should feature plenty of her opposite Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Sir. Be sure to tune in on Thursday, February 13 at – when else? – 10 p.m. ET on NBC following SVU.

And if you're still hanging on for Peacock to announce when Law & Order: Organized Crime will premiere, I share your pain in waiting for the big news! The drama's first season as a streaming original is expected to debut in 2025, but nothing more specific has been confirmed at the time of writing. Found Season 1 and every episode of Season 2 so far is also available on the streamer.