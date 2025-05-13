NBC’s Cancellation Bloodbath Makes Me Nervous About My Favorite New Drama, So What's Happening With Those ‘Discussions’ About Moving To Peacock?
If Law & Order: Organized Crime could do it, why not another great NBC drama?
Spring is always a stressful time when it comes to any network TV shows that don't receive early renewals, but it was still a shock to watch NBC cancellations piling up before the midpoint of the 2025 TV schedule. While I wasn't terribly surprised to see certain shows get the worst kind of news, I had been pretty optimistic about some of the others that won't be coming back.
At this point, NBC has yet to announce the fate of my favorite new network TV drama: Grosse Pointe Garden Society, with days left before the Season 1 finale. The showrunners debunked rumors that they'd been sent "to die" with the move to Friday nights, and the reveals are coming fast now that the end of the season is nigh.
I'm nervous about the future of the garden club after the bloodbath of cancellations, but am holding onto hope that it could go the way of Christopher Meloni's Law & Order: Organized Crime... that is, move from NBC primetime to streaming as an original series for any with a Peacock subscription. After speaking with the showrunners, here's why.
All Of NBC's Spring Cancellations (So Far)
First things first, though! While CBS dealt out the most shocking cancellations last year with the likes of NCIS: Hawai'i and So Help Me Todd, I'd give that honor to NBC this year. The network cancelled five shows in one fell swoop on May 9: The Irrational, Found, Suits LA, Night Court, and Lopez vs. Lopez.
Admittedly, I wasn't shocked by Lopez vs Lopez or Suits LA getting the axe, as months had passed since the George Lopez-led sitcom's Season 3 finale without any good news and the Stephen Amell-starring legal drama never captured the buzz of its predecessor despite bringing in actors like Gabriel Macht and Rick Hoffman.
Found had seemed like it could do well in Law & Order: Organized Crime's former time slot, while The Irrational boss was thinking "optimistically" about a third season. That being said, Night Court is the one I was truly surprised by, and not just because of John Larroquette's fun ideas for Season 4. The sitcom had a knack for recruiting big guest stars, and NBC had renewed both Happy's Place and St. Denis Medical. Alas, court is out of session.
Admittedly, NBC isn't the only network to cancel a number of shows this spring, but something about five at once has me more on edge. And that brings me to Grosse Pointe Garden Society.
What The Co-Showrunner Told Us About Grosse Pointe Garden Society
I had a feeling that I was going to love Grosse Pointe Garden Society as soon as I spoke with producer Casey Kyber about hitting "the jackpot" with the cast, and the Sunday night pairing with Suits LA seemed like a strong (if somewhat odd) one. The murder mystery? Great. Combination of drama and comedy? Love it. The reveal of who "Quiche" – a.k.a. the murder victim – was? Worth the wait. GPGS easily became my top freshman network TV show of 2025.
So, while I was glad that the sun set on May 9 without GPGS becoming the sixth NBC show to get the axe, it also doesn't have a slot on the new fall schedule, which has the unscripted On Brand with Jimmy Fallon in the 8 p.m. ET Friday slot. Fortunately, there's still a reason to have hope, as I spoke with co-showrunner Bill Krebs about the idea of Grosse Pointe Garden Society leaving NBC and switching over to streaming as a Peacock original. He shared:
That doesn't sound like a show that a network desperately wants to drop, or that is definitely going to go the way of Suits LA in the coming days! In fact, Kreb's co-showrunner Jenna Bans previously said that they were excited about the move to Fridays because the goal was "to just get more people to sample it and then hopefully catch up on Peacock."
Kreb went on, addressing the perks of audiences having the weekend to stream new Friday night episodes:
Now, I spoke with the co-showrunners in late April, so I have no idea what – if anything – has happened with any hypothetical NBC-to-Peacock discussions in the time since. Still, there are a lot of practical and even creative reasons why Grosse Pointe Garden Society could be a great serialized option on Peacock. But are the numbers enough to justify the move?
Well, I for one hope so! The move from NBC to Peacock has been fun for Law & Order: Organized Crime, and not just because Rick Gonzalez's Reyes can drop F-bombs now. If the same happens for Grosse Pointe Garden Society, I'll certainly be streaming!
Whatever the future holds, there is at least one episode left to go on NBC. The Season 1 finale of Grosse Pointe Garden Society airs on Friday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET, and – of course – becomes available streaming next day on Peacock.
