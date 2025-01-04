As Law And Order: Organized Crime Wait Continues, One Star Has A Message For Fans Who Keep Asking About The Premiere

The long wait for Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 and its debut as a streaming original is still ongoing, with no news so far of when in the new year fans with a Peacock subscription will get to see Stabler, Bell, and the rest of the cast back in action on the small screen. The drama is expected to return at some point in the 2025 TV schedule, though, after Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU both came back to NBC in the fall. OC actress Danielle Moné Truitt just has a message and request for fans for the time being!

Danielle Moné Truitt took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on January 2 to address fans who keep asking when Organized Crime will return with the first new episodes since May 2024. The actress, who plays Sgt. Ayanna Bell, wrote:

I just wanted to say that I do not know when we are premiering!!!!! You all find out this kind of information before I do. So if you haven’t heard, that means I have not heard. So when you hear, please let me know. 😂🤷🏽‍♀️

Fans, be aware – Truitt isn't holding any secrets back at this point. She just doesn't know any more than anybody else about when OC will be back! Back when news broke in November that showrunner John Shiban had exited the show, it was said that production was about halfway complete. Production did reportedly pause earlier in November due to Shiban's departure, with Matt Olmstead, the first showrunner of OC, reportedly returning to help finish the scripts for Season 5. The fifth would have been Shiban's second full season if he'd stayed on until the end.

So, there are plenty of questions to be pondering in general without asking one of the stars repeatedly about the premiere date. Truitt went on to clarify her stance on X that she bears no ill will, writing "I'm not mad. I just don’t know!" She also made the point to her Instagram followers, posting this Story:

(Image credit: Danielle Moné Truitt/Instagram)

Just like on X, Danielle Moné Truitt also made it clear to fans that she's not at all upset, as she wrote this in a subsequent Story: "I love ya'll tho..." The actress, whose comments really summed up why Season 5 needed to happen back in 2024 while everybody was waiting on a renewal, hopefully has some meaty storylines ahead in the next batch of episodes. Bell is arguably the only OC regular with even a chance of stopping Stabler from going rogue, and Truitt and Christopher Meloni have always been one of my personal favorite duos of the series.

And for fans who are still waiting... well, this hiatus technically isn't the longest in Law & Order: Organized Crime history just yet. The break after the end of Season 3 in May 2023 lasted all the way until January 18, 2024 with the Season 4 premiere in the wake of the WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA actors strike. Admittedly, the Season 4 to Season 5 break is surely going to set a new record unless Peacock drops a surprise release within the next week or so, but I'd say that's about as unlikely as Benson and Stabler working out 25+ years of baggage without many, many more SVU/Organized Crime crossovers! (Very, very unlikely.)

For now, you can always revisit the four seasons of OC so far streaming on Peacock, as well as all of the crossovers with Mariska Hargitay's Law & Order: SVU so far. As for SVU, Season 26 will return from its winter break on Thursday, January 16 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, between Law & Order Season 24 at 8 p.m. and Found Season 2 at 10 p.m. ET, in what was formerly the Organized Crime time slot.