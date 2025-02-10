NCIS: Sydney’s Showrunner Informed Me When We’ll Meet Season 2’s Big Bad, And It Turns Out Mackey’s Court Martial Plays A Role In Their ‘Emergence’
There's still a lot to be unveiled.
Warning: SPOILERS for the NCIS: Sydney Season 2 premiere are ahead!
NCIS: Sydney Season 2 is officially underway on the 2025 TV schedule, whether you’re watching it live in the United States on CBS or streaming it with your Paramount+ subscription. In addition to dropping the bombshell reveal that Michelle Mackey has a son about to graduate high school, the Season 2 premiere, titled “Heart Starter,” pulled back the curtain a little bit on the mystery that began in the Season 1 finale with the kidnapping of JD’s son. Unfortunately, we didn’t learn who the big bad is pulling the strings by the end of the episode, but Sydney showrunner Morgan O’Neill not only let CinemaBlend know that when we’ll meet this individual, but also informed us that their “emergence” will be tied to Mackey’s court martial from prior to the series starting.
When NCIS: Sydney Season 2 Will Reveal This Big Bad
Although Colonel Richard Rankin was revealed to be connected to villains Ana Niemus and Yaroslav Utkin in the NCIS: Sydney Season 1 finale, “Heart Starter” clarified that he wasn’t a willing participant in the sinister events that played out, but rather a blackmailed party. This became evident when his heart started bleeding when he tried to write something down for Mackey and the team. It was later revealed that Rankin had been outfitted with a pace maker that contained a listening device, meaning someone from afar triggered what happened to him. When I asked Morgan O’Neill during my interview if this storyline would wrap up by the end of Season 2 or stretch into a potential Season 3, he answered:
The good news is that Colonel Rankin was still alive by the end of “Heart Starter.” The bad news is that he fell into a coma, and while he was publicly announced to have died, he’s now being held at an undisclosed medical facility. So all the NCIS: Sydney characters can do now is hope that Rankin will wake up to give them some answers. Going off what O’Neill said, it sounds like that’ll happen when Season 2 is winding down, which will pave the way for this villain in question stepping out of the shadows.
How Michelle Mackey’s Court Martial Ties Into This NCIS: Sydney Storyline
When NCIS: Sydney viewers met Michelle Mackey, they learned that she’d been courtmartialed back when she was a Marine Corps helicopter pilot, but she was found not guilty. It wasn’t until the episode “Ghosted” that it was revealed that when she was serving in Khost, Afghanistan, she, a gunner and a corpsman took a chopper to go rescue three soldiers who’d wandered off base and ended up on the wrong side of the brother. Those soldiers made it out alive, but the two who accompanied Mackie did not. Remembering how “Ghosted” didn’t explain why Mackey wasn’t found not guilty, I brought this up to Morgan O’Neill, and here’s what he had to say about if more answers are forthcoming:
This almost makes it sound like the villain is somehow connected to Mackey’s court martial, and in turn could mean they’re someone high up in the United States government. It’ll be a while until we learn if that’s the case or not, but for Olivia Swann’s character, she’s not done gripping with this rough period of her life. The people who wanted her to be punished for actions will resurface, and from the way Morgan O’Neill said how we’d get more questions, I wouldn’t be surprised if this storyline continues into Sydney Season 3 if that gets ordered.
NCIS: Sydney airs new episodes Fridays at 8 pm ET on CBS. Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more coverage on the series, as well as NCIS, NCIS: Origins and the forthcoming Paramount+ exclusive series NCIS: Tony & Ziva.
