NCIS Revealed That Torres Has A Secret Girlfriend, And The Showrunner Told Us When We’ll Meet Her And Why It Might Cause Trouble

Warning: SPOILERS for the NCIS episode “Humbug” are ahead!

While there was a time on NCIS when it seemed like Wilmer Valderrama’s Nick Torres and Emily Wickersham’s Ellie Bishop would end up together, that went out the proverbial window once the latter exited in the Season 18 finale. Years later, Torres reentered earlier in Season 22, and it was revealed in the midseason finale (which can now be streamed with a Paramount subscription) that he has a secret girlfriend with whom he was going to celebrate Christmas. So when will we learn her identity, and what kind of trouble could emerge when the other main characters find out about her. That’s what NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder chatted with CinemaBlend about ahead of “Humbug” airing on the 2024 TV schedule.

In addition to telling us what’s ahead for Deputy Director Gabriel LaRoche following his intrusive return this week, Binder opened up to me about when NCIS will pull the curtain back on this chapter of Torres’ love life. Interestingly enough, this big moment will come at the same time as we learn something new about one of the things Alden Parker is best known for on the CBS series. As Binder explained:

We’re going to meet her very soon. I will tell you that someone who works at NCIS is not gonna be happy about this at all. That's a pretty short list after that… we’re gonna do an episode where, Parker brings pastries all the time, we're actually gonna see him buy some pastries and learn he has a little crush on his baker, and the case is going to end up involving the place where Parker buys pastries… That's called ‘Baker's Men’, we’re going to reveal Torres’ new girlfriend in that episode. By the way, the person who is going to have the biggest problem with it will also be the last to know.

At first glance, the information Steven D. Binder shared with me about Torres’ girlfriend might seem vague, but if someone from the main NCIS lineup is going to have an issue with this mystery woman, then I’m fairly certain that the showrunner is talking about Jessica Knight’s sister, Robin, who’s played by Lilan Bowden and has so far only appeared in the NCIS Season 20 episode “Turkey Trot”. Katrina Law told TVLine that Robin will return in Season 22, and it’s easy to envision Jessica not only being mad about Robin and Torres dating, but also be the last to find out.

I look forward to seeing if my prediction is correct and also hope that whatever issues Jessica has with Torres and Robin being together doesn’t drive a wedge between these coworkers and close friends. It was also interesting to learn that we’ll visit the bakery where Parker’s been getting his amazing pastries. And considering that episode’s title, it seems safe to say that the bakery, or maybe just this woman whom Gary Cole’s character is crushing on, will be involved with the case for that week.

NCIS Season 22 will pick back up on the 2025 TV schedule Monday, January 27 on CBS. NCIS: Origins will also resume that night, and one of the things to look forward to in the prequel’s back half of the season is learning Mike Franks’ origin story.