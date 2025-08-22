After Watching Weapons, I Can't Wait To See How Zach Cregger Handles Gore, Terror, And More In Resident Evil

I know this is being said all over the place, but Weapons is one of the best horror movies of the year and quite possibly of all time. Zach Cregger’s thrilling, gory, terrifying, and oddly funny movie about a group of missing kids is unlike anything else I’ve seen on the 2025 movie calendar. Instead of looking forward to a possible spinoff that may or may not happen, I’ve got my sights set on his upcoming Resident Evil movie.

As a longtime fan of the survival horror game franchise, I was so stoked when I found out that the upcoming video game adaptation was being helmed by the guy who made Weapons, and Barbarian before that. With his knack for intense yet grounded gore, ability to find terror in everything, and so much more, I’m even more excited to see how Cregger handles Racoon City next year.

(Image credit: Capcom)

The Gore In Weapons Caught Me By Surprise, And Now I Can't Wait To See It With Zombies (And Other Mutated Monsters)

I previously wrote about Weapons being the most brutal movie I’ve seen all year, and that still stands (even after watching the likes of Final Destination: Bloodlines and The Monkey). The thing is, while those two movies, and others like them, are bloody, gory, and sickening at times, the gore in Weapons looked so real, grounded, and unforgiving. As my colleague Eric Eisenberg pointed out in his five-star Weapons review, the movie contains an unflinching brutality and level of gore that is shocking to say the least.

That said, I can’t wait to see the level of brutality Cregger brings to run-ins with zombies, mutated animals, or worse, all those diabolical creations by the Umbrella Corporation and its T-Virus. I mean, I want to see how he handles a Tyrant catching someone or a character pulling off a perfect headshot on a zombie, especially after that absolutely bonkers Weapons ending that makes the Day of the Dead hallway scene look like nothing.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Weapons Scared My Socks Off, And I Can't Wait To See How Zach Cregger Handles Those Jump Scares

Some directors turn to gore or sensational levels of violence to scare an audience into submission, but Cregger also uses other and oftentimes more intense moments of horror to keep them on the edges of their seats. That was me throughout Weapons, which I watched primarily with my hands over my eyes in pure terror as each chapter of the non-linear narrative unfolded. On top of the slow burn that was the story, it also had its share of great jump scares, including a dimly-lit interaction in a basement.

Anyone who has played the Resident Evil games is all too familiar with the jump scares that have been a franchise hallmark for nearly 30 years. Dogs crashing through windows, all those jarring encounters with the Nemesis in Resident Evil 3, and sudden environmental moments were enough to make me want to play the games with the lights on. I cannot wait to see how Cregger handles this element in his adaptation, and after Weapons, I have full faith in him.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Cregger Also Knows How To Set An Eerie Tone, Which Will Be Perfect In His Raccoon City

One thing that sets Weapons apart from pretty much every horror movie I’ve seen this year is its eerie tone. With his second solo directorial effort (he co-directed a pair of comedies with the late Trevor Moore), Cregger was able to create this eerie tone that felt like it was somewhere between reality and fantasy that was never too grounded or too sensational, which kept throwing me off in a good way. I could never get a grasp on whether something was happening or not, which made for an unforgettable experience.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This can also be said about the Resident Evil games, which, for the most part, contain stories that start off seeming normal and reality-based, only to turn into something stranger, more uncomfortable, and more foreign. Walking through an abandoned mansion, traversing the streets of Raccoon City, searching for a missing wife or child, all of the games have this eeriness to them that constantly leaves you guessing and afraid for what waits around the corner. If Cregger can take what he did with Weapons and apply it to his adaptation, then we’re in for one heck of a ride.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

He Has A Dark And Nuanced Sense Of Humor, Which I Think Will Work Really Well Here

Don’t get me wrong, Weapons is totally a horror movie and something I wouldn’t make the faint of heart (my wife) watch, but the movie also has a dark and nuanced sense of humor that makes it even better. Considering the filmmaker was a founding member of the Whitest Kids U’Know comedy troupe, which gave us one of the best sketch comedy shows of all time, it should be no surprise that he can find wild ways to come up with a joke.

Whether it was one character constantly beating an enchanted man who just won’t stay down, the hot dog scene, or that wild ending, there were funny moments galore. I think that will translate well in Resident Evil, as the games have been campy as hell in addition to being terrifying. I’m not saying I want the movie to have a piece of tofu as a character (yes, that happens), but the cheesy dialogue, the cynicism, and the utter ridiculousness are things Cregger could totally pull off.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Also, Cregger Calling His Adaptation A 'Love Letter' To The Resident Evil Games Has Me Crawling Across The Ceiling

Though I never really jived with the Resident Evil movies, the games have been some of my favorites since I was way too young to be playing them. Thankfully, it sounds like Cregger is in the same boat. When speaking with Inverse in August 2025, the director said that while he will be telling a “different story” and won’t be adapting one of the titles, he described his upcoming movie as a “love letter” to the games and said he will follow the “rules of the games.”

So, a completely original story set within the world of Resident Evil? Sign me up and put that T-Virus in my veins like right now, because this sounds totally awesome. One of my biggest problems with the Paul W.S. Anderson films back in the day was the fact that they always seemed to stay on the fence and never commit to entirely faithful or original stories. This decision seems to nip it in the bud.

I’m bursting at the seams with excitement over here, but the Resident Evil movie doesn’t drop until September 18, 2026. However, there are some promising upcoming horror movies to keep me excited and terrified in the meantime.