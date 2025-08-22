How To Watch King and Conqueror Online And Stream Every Episode 100% Free From Anywhere
James Norton plays the besieged King Harold in this epic historical drama
How To Watch King and Conqueror Online
Premiere Date: Sunday, August 24 at 9.10pm BST
Channel: BBC One
Free Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK)
Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN
Watch King and Conqueror: Preview
Power-hungry dynasties, old friends turned bitter foes, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau leading a horde of armed soldiers to war…no, King and Conqueror isn’t another Game of Thrones spin-off, but an equally epic BBC drama about the Norman Invasion of Britain and the unfolding tussle between King Harold II (James Norton) and Willam the Conqueror (Coster-Waldau) for control of the throne. You can binge all eight episodes now: simply read on for everything about how to watch King and Conqueror online for free on BBC iPlayer and from anywhere.
Created by Michael Robert Johnson and starring a bevvy of acting talent, King and Conqueror will depict one of history’s biggest beefs: the power struggle for British sovereignty between Harold of Wessex and William of Normandy, a.k.a. William the Conqueror. There’s decades of political intrigue and scheming before the momentous and well-known year of 1066, and in that short time, Harold II is coronated following King Edward’s death, repels subsequent attempts on the throne – including one by his exiled brother Tostig – before meeting his dramatic demise at the hands of the Norman forces led by William.
It's a tale of betrayal and scheming families, packed with breath-taking scenes of invading fleets crossing the Channel and action-packed clashes reminiscent of a big-budget George R. R. Martin production. The series will also feature an impressive bevy of UK acting talent. It’ll be a thrill to see Norton, BAFTA-nominated for his role as Happy Valley’s villain Tommy, charge into battle against Coster-Waldau, best-known as Game of Throne’s dastardly Jamie Lannister, and they’re surrounded by an equally incredible supporting cast, including Eddie Marsan (Tyrannosaur), Emily Beecham (Hail, Ceasar!), and acclaimed actress Juliet Stevenson as the vengeful Lady Emma.
Promising sensational acting and A-grade entertainment, keep on reading for our guide explaining how to watch King and Conqueror online and stream the entire series right now and 100% free on BBC iPlayer.
How to watch King and Conqueror online in the UK for free on BBC iPlayer
This historical drama will air from Sunday, August 24 at 9.10pm BST on the linear BBC One channel.
Another episode follows Monday before entering a regular weekly Sunday broadcast (see below for the series TV schedule). Alternatively, viewers you can watch King and Conqueror online and stream all eight episodes immediately from 6am on BBC iPlayer the day the show debuts.
Don’t have cable? You can stream episodes of King and Conqueror live on BBC iPlayer, or on-demand slightly after broadcast. BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.
Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.
How to watch King and Conqueror online from anywhere
If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch King and Conqueror online just as you would at home.
While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.
For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.
Watch King and Conqueror as if you were at home with a VPN
Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.
Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:
1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.
2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK
3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for King and Conqueror, head to BBC iPlayer
Can I watch King and Conqueror online free in the US?
US viewers will have to hold their horses. While Amazon Prime has acquired King and Conqueror for distribution in the States, the streamer hasn’t yet announced when the show will get its premiere – so if you’re a UK citizen in the USA on vacation, geo-blocks will prevent you from streaming the show as normal.
A Brit abroad looking to watch King and Conqueror live or on-demand? Use a VPN to connect to BBC iPlayer as if you were back home.
Can I watch King and Conqueror online in Canada?
There's good and bad news. King and Conqueror will air on the linear Showcase channel and be available to stream with a subscription to StackTV (via Amazon Prime). However, there’s been no confirmed release date for its Canadian broadcast, so if you’re not UK based, it could be awhile before you can watch the eight-part historical drama.
Out of the country? UK citizens can simply download a VPN and connect to BBC iPlayer like they would back home, no matter they’re currently located.
Can I watch King and Conqueror online in Australia?
SBS have snapped up the rights to King and Conqueror in Australia. Unfortunately, we don’t know exactly when the show will be released, but the network has confirmed it will air on their linear channel and stream on SBS On Demand “later this year.”
NB: If you’re traveling and keen to connect to your usual OTT platform, purchase a VPN. That way you can watch King and Conqueror online from wherever you happen to be.
King and Conqueror trailer
King and Conqueror, Episode Release Schedule
The entire series will be available from 6am on Sunday, August 24. Episodes will also broadcast on the linear BBC One channel, as detailed in the schedule below:
- King and Conqueror Episode 1 – Sunday, August 24
- King and Conqueror Episode 2 – Monday, August 25
- King and Conqueror Episode 3 – Sunday, August 31
- King and Conqueror Episode 4 – Sunday, September 7
- King and Conqueror Episode 5 – Sunday, September 14
- King and Conqueror Episode 6 – Sunday, September 21
- King and Conqueror Episode 7 – Sunday, September 28
- King and Conqueror Episode 8 – Sunday, October 5
King and Conqueror cast
- James Norton as Harold Godwinson
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as William the Conqueror
- Clémence Poésy as Matilda
- Emily Beecham as Edith
- Luther Ford as Tostig
- Ingvar Sigurdsson as Fitzosbern
- Eddie Marsan as King Edward
- Juliet Stevenson as Lady Emma
- Jean-Marc Barr as Henry I of France
- Geoff Bell as Godwin
- Elliot Cowan as Sweyn
- Bo Bragason as Queen Gunhild
- Bjarne Henriksen as Earl Siward
How Many Episodes Of King and Conqueror Will There Be?
Prepare for a thrilling journey through 11th century Britain! Historical drama King and Conqueror will chart the rivalry between Harold of Wessex and William of Normandy over eight episodes, each one running to roughly 45 minutes long.
