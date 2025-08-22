There's One Thing About Alien: Earth That's Exciting Me More Than The Xenomorphs

We’re only a few episodes into Alien: Earth, but this is already one of my favorite 2025 TV shows. The new story set in the early parts of the Alien movie timeline has had me on the edge of my seat the past few weeks, and I can’t wait to see where this goes. While the absolutely terrifying Xenomorphs are getting me all worked up so far, there’s something else that I’m excited about, and longtime fans of the series probably know what I mean.

One of my favorite aspects of the franchise over the years has been the depiction of malevolent corporate conglomerates like Weyland-Yutani, which will risk anything and everything to hold onto control or make new discoveries. Alien: Earth is turning it up a few notches this time around, and I can’t wait to see the corporate wars at its center.

(Image credit: FX Productions)

I Can't Wait To See Where This Corporate War Between Weyland-Yutani And The Prodigy Corporation Takes Us

The Alien: Earth premiere was wild with its hybrid humans (synthetics with human consciousness), a thrilling brother-daughter story centered on Sydney Chandler and Alex Lawther’s characters, and those Xenomorphs. It’s the whole business of a Weyland-Yutani ship crash-landing in the Prodigy Corporation’s New Siam city that got me the most excited, though. The Maginot crash and Prodigy’s subsequent forced takeover of the ship seem like they’re going to lead to a big corporate war between the rival corporations, and I’m so on board with that.

Though the Xenomorphs (and some of the synthetics featured in the movies) are largely seen as the villains in the franchise, it’s the megalomaniacal leaders of the various corporations that have always been the most dangerous monsters, and I don’t think it’ll be any different here.

(Image credit: FX Productions)

I've Always Found The Franchise's Mega-Corporations To Be So Interesting

The Alien franchise has a ton of interesting lore, so much so that you can waste an entire night reading about conglomerates like the Weyland and Yutani corporations both before and after they merged into the mega-corporation that’s been a part of the franchise from the start. The same goes for the likes of Hyperdyne, Seegson, and most recently, Prodigy, which is arguably the most prominent player in Alien: Earth.

Pretty much all of the problems in the franchise have been caused by these corporations and their greed, which is one thing that has always set it apart from other great sci-fi franchises. Yeah, the Xenomorphs are the ones hunting, killing, and taking over ships (and colonies), but what brought the humans (and aliens) there in the first place?

(Image credit: FX)

Don't Get Me Wrong, Though, The Xenomorphs Are Absolutely Terrifying Once Again

I don’t want anyone to get the impression that I’m not about those Xenomorphs in Alien: Earth, because I can’t get enough of those terrifying movie monsters once again. Whenever one of those diabolical creatures starts lurking in the shadows, sends its piston-like inner mouth into the body of a victim, or runs on the walls, I lose my mind! Combine that with the fact that they were played by humans at times, and it adds a whole other level of terror to it.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I have no notes for the way Noah Hawley and company are treating the iconic movie monster for the small screen.

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial

Watch new episodes of Alien: Earth (and the rest of the franchise) by subscribing to Hulu. New and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with plans starting at $9.99 a month.

Well, I certainly can’t wait to see how this corporate war between Prodigy and Weyland-Yutani continues to unfold. New episodes drop Tuesday nights for anyone with a Hulu subscription, as well as on FX.