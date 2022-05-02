10 Great Teen Romance Shows To Watch On Netflix

Teen romance TV shows are some of the best TV shows to watch if you need some lighthearted fun or juicy melodrama. Teen shows have been a major staple in the TV world for decades. The ‘90s and early 2000s felt like peak programming for fans of teen romance TV shows. However, they’ve only gotten better. Since Netflix has become such a giant in the streaming wars, it’s constantly helping to evolve certain genres.

The teen romance genre is one of them. The best teen drama series on Netflix are a balanced mixture of comedy and drama, have relatable teen characters, and depict the multitude of teen love, including great LGBTQ+ love stories. Let's discuss some of Netflix's great teen romance TV shows.

Dash & Lily (2020)

Based on David Levithan and Rachel Cohn’s book series of the same name, Dash & Lily follows two New York teens as they begin a game that involves dares and a shared notebook. It's a holiday romance TV show that stars Austin Abrams and Midori Francis as the title characters.

Netflix streamed this series in 2020 around the holiday season. Unfortunately, it's one of the many great Netflix shows with one season. It’s a shame that Dash & Lily ended after one season because it was a really fun teen TV show. The main characters were equally as delightful to watch together as they were to watch apart. We also still had plenty of questions after the Dash & Lily finale.

Heartstopper (2022- )

For romance fans, Heartstopper is the kind of show that you run out and tell everyone about. Not only do all the main romances involve queer characters, but it’s such a genuine and sweet show about first love.

Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) are the main couple at the heart of Heartstopper. They may seem like opposites when they first meet, but their undeniable chemistry draws them together and keeps the audience glued to every longing look, secret kiss, and rain-soaked encounter. Heartstopper is also a great coming-of-age story that explores finding one’s identity and the freedom to be one’s true self.

It is based on graphic novels by Alice Oseman, so hopefully Netflix uses those novels to give us more seasons of Heartstopper.

The Vampire Diaries (2009 - 2017)

In 2009, The Vampire Diaries launched and it became a global sensation. Its popularity led to two spin-off TV shows , and a war among the fans because of their favorite romance.

The Vampire Diaries could easily be renamed the show that launched a thousand shipper wars. The main triangle involved brothers Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and Stefan (Paul Wesley) Salvatore and Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev). For years, it was a much heated online debate about who Elena should end up with, until the show eventually made a firm decision on the triangle.

Never Have I Ever (2020- )

Never Have I Ever has restored the love triangle-verse to its former glory with the Paxton vs Ben debate (played respectively by Darren Barnet and Jaren Lewison). Main heroine Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) has two equally appealing suitors with Ben and Paxton. This Netflix TV series isn’t only about who Devi should date, it also offers some funny commentary on the teenage experience and showcases South Asian characters and culture.

The great love triangle is a testament to the excellent Never Have I Ever writing team, because it’s rare that a show actually makes both love interests likable. Never Have I Ever Season 3 streams in 2022, and the final season of the show should stream in 2023. By the end of Never Have I Ever Season 4, viewers should finally get some resolution on the Ben vs Paxton debate.

Saved By The Bell (1989 - 1993)

Saved by the Bell is a sitcom that relies heavily on the antics of Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) and his best friend Screech (Dustin Diamond). One of the sources of Zack’s schemes was his endless quest to win the heart of Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen), especially away from his frenemy A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez).

The original Saved by the Bell focused a lot on Zack trying to win Kelly. The spinoff Saved by the Bell: The College Years also had Zack and Kelly’s romance at the forefront. This eventually led to a movie about their wedding. Those who watch the Saved by the Bell revival will find that Zack and Kelly are still happily married.

The End Of The F***ing World (2017 - 2019)

It’s not the greatest start to a romance when one of them plans to kill the other one. In End of the F***ing World, James (Alex Lawther) is convinced that he’s a psychopath. He starts a relationship with Alyssa (Jessica Barden) with the intent to kill her and make her his first victim. Alyssa is drawn to James because he’s different and offers her an escape from her life.

James quickly learns that he’s probably not a psychopath. An unexpected incident leads to them going on an adventure together and falling in love. The End of the F***ing World had two brilliant seasons that showcased that black comedies can also do love stories really well. Alyssa and James don’t have a conventional romance and that’s half the appeal.

The series manages to give viewers a sweet romance amongst some very dark material. It’s one of Netflix’s best international shows. It’s also a must-watch for those who enjoy teen romance TV shows that are also dark comedies.

Young Royals (2021-)

Similar to Heartstopper, Young Royals is a gay love story between two young men from very different backgrounds. Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) is a prince and part of Sweden's royal family. He is thrust into the world of an elite prep school where all eyes are on him. Simon (Omar Rudberg) is on scholarship and not exactly part of high society. Young Royals follows the boys as they fall in love and must keep their romance a secret, especially because as part of a royal family, Wilhelm receives a lot of attention.

The first season of Young Royals streamed on Netflix in 2021. The second is set to appear on the Netflix 2022 TV schedule at some point, but as of April 2022, no official streaming date has been announced. Netflix fans are obsessed with Young Royals because it has plenty of royal family drama and rich people problems, and a touching and sweet young love story.

Summertime (2020 - 2022)

Based on Three Meters Above the Sky by Federico Moccia, Summertime follows Summer (Coco Rebecca Edogamhe) as her summer job brings her to Ale (Ludovico Tersigni), a young famous motorcyclist. As with many summer romances, it burns hot as the summer months heat up. It’s an Italian teen romance TV show so the beautiful landscape makes this show even more bellissimo.

Netflix streamed the first season of Summertime in 2020. The second season streamed in 2021, and the third and final season streams on May 4. It’s one of the many shows you need to watch before it ends in 2022. Summertime is a great TV show to watch for some romantic drama, flings and hookups, and plenty of summer heat.

Atypical (2017 - 2021)

Atypical is a dramedy about a teen boy on the autism spectrum. Sam (Keir Gilchrist) decides he wants to experience more, like sex and romance. He meets Paige (Jenna Boyd), who isn’t exactly Sam’s dream girlfriend but understands him in a way that most people his age don’t. Sam’s sister, Casey (Brigette Lundy-Paine) also has her own love and romance triumphs and woes.

Along with Sam’s struggles as someone on the autism spectrum, Atypical also deals with his parents' problems. It’s a family dramedy with plenty of heart. Atypical streamed on Netflix for four seasons, starting in 2017 and ending in 2021. It’s one of the best shows to binge on Netflix .

Sex Education (2019 - )

Otis' (Asa Butterfield) mother (Gillian Anderson) is a sex therapist. This makes Otis a bit more knowledgeable than other teens his age about sex. Otis’ friend Maeve (Emma Mackey) sees Otis' gift as a money-making opportunity, and they offer sex advice to their fellow students for a small fee.

Sex Education is one of those teen romance TV shows with a million different couples and romantic pairings. It’s also (almost) one of the only shows to explore many different types of sexualities and sexual liberation. The main romance is between Maeve and Otis who seem to be forever in a cycle of will they/won’t they. Netflix currently has three seasons available to stream, with the fourth season coming one day.

Whether you love or hate teen romance TV shows, they are often entertaining and remind you of the overdramatic and carefree nature of young love. Netflix is full of these teen romance TV shows, but these are some of the best ones to watch, especially if you’re in the mood for TV romance.