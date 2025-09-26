'One Battle After Another' Interviews With Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio del Toro & More

Actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio Del Toro, Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall and Chase Infiniti sit down with CinemaBlend to discuss their new film, Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another." We talk about PTA's best films, the potential for Oscars, what happened to their characters after the events of the film and much, much more.

Video Chapters

0:00 - Leonardo DiCaprio Explains Why Paul Thomas Anderson Should Win An Oscar

0:34 - How To Describe The Tone Of PT Anderson And ‘One Battle After Another,’ According To The Cast

1:22 - What Makes ‘One Battle After Another’ An Event Film, According To Leonardo DiCaprio And Benicio Del Toro

2:27 - Is The ‘One Battle After Another’ Script Too Bonkers? The Cast Weighs In

2:57 - Do Leonardo DiCaprio And Benicio Del Toro Care About Oscars At This Point In Their Careers?

4:03 - The ‘One Battle After Another’ Cast Names Their Favorite PT Anderson Film

4:30 - Where Everyone’s Characters Ended Up After The Events Of ‘One Battle After Another’