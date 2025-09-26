'One Battle After Another' Interviews With Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio del Toro & More
Watch our interviews with the cast of Paul Thomas Anderson's new masterpiece.
Actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio Del Toro, Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall and Chase Infiniti sit down with CinemaBlend to discuss their new film, Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another." We talk about PTA's best films, the potential for Oscars, what happened to their characters after the events of the film and much, much more.
Video Chapters
0:00 - Leonardo DiCaprio Explains Why Paul Thomas Anderson Should Win An Oscar
0:34 - How To Describe The Tone Of PT Anderson And ‘One Battle After Another,’ According To The Cast
1:22 - What Makes ‘One Battle After Another’ An Event Film, According To Leonardo DiCaprio And Benicio Del Toro
2:27 - Is The ‘One Battle After Another’ Script Too Bonkers? The Cast Weighs In
2:57 - Do Leonardo DiCaprio And Benicio Del Toro Care About Oscars At This Point In Their Careers?
4:03 - The ‘One Battle After Another’ Cast Names Their Favorite PT Anderson Film
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
4:30 - Where Everyone’s Characters Ended Up After The Events Of ‘One Battle After Another’
Jeff started his career producing television commercials in his hometown of Fresno, California. After a few years, he came across the opportunity to make a living talking about his favorite thing: movies. Jeff is a film buff who is full of gratitude that he gets to spout opinions about them for a living. He currently resides in Los Angeles, where he spends his time complaining about Los Angeles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.