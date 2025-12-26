Camila Cabello References Infamous ‘Quismois’ Clip In Holiday TikTok

I’m sure we’ve all experienced embarrassing moments over the holidays that we wish we could take back, or have that one thing that our family members never let us forget. Unlike celebrities like Camila Cabello, however, for most of us those things don’t happen on camera at the White House. The former coach of The Voice posted a holiday TikTok that recalled her infamous 2022 “Quismois” incident, and fans had a blast in the comments.

Three years ago, Camila Cabello was invited to sing “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” in the Grand Foyer of the White House as part of the Spirit of the Season celebration that aired on PBS. She quickly went viral, thanks to her pronunciation of the word “Christmas” at about 45 seconds into the video below:

Camila Cabello - I'll Be Home For Christmas (Amazon Original) - YouTube Watch On

Apparently this clip returns like the Ghost of Christmas Past each year to haunt Camila Cabello, which she joked about in a TikTok post that included the caption, “December is a triggering time for me.” Check it out below:

Sitting in front of a Christmas tree and nodding sheepishly Camila Cabello mouthed along to a track of people laughing over the words, “No, no, but it's not funny at the end of the day, is it? It's serious."

I have to imagine that Christmas for Camila Cabello is like the end of April for Justin Timberlake. She may not be able to avoid all the “Quismois” memes, but could it even be comparable to how the *NSYNC star feels about all of the “It’s Gonna Be May” memes? (You guys, the producers TOLD him to pronounce it as “May,” OK?)

The “Señorita” artist may be feeling triggered for one-twelfth of the year, but her fans are fully here for “Quismois,” and they took to the comments of her Christmas TikTok to share their love and support, writing things like:

I honestly love saying Quismois instead of Christmas – kate_veyna22

– kate_veyna22 Literally I've been singing it like that all day today – martinamurtas1

– martinamurtas1 It’s ICONIC actually – felipe_diass

– felipe_diass Diva just embrace it, make a Quismois merch for next year – szymiszymije

– szymiszymije OMG MOTHER OF QUISMOIS ❄️ – hannjsjrjwot75

❄️ – hannjsjrjwot75 Patiently waiting for the Quismois album – zack1645

I honestly understand how upsetting it could be to feel like everyone is making fun of you for how you pronounce something. Especially musically, where enunciation isn’t a top priority for many artists, and especially for a moment as big as the White House Christmas special.

However, I’m in agreement with these fans — Camila Cabello should own the moment! Put out merch, make your own memes, hell, take that one fan’s suggestion and put out a whole Quismois album.

And hey, at least the performance of the song itself isn’t deemed so bad that it has to be remixed with hip-hop songs to make it better.

Camila Cabello released her fourth solo studio album, C,XOXO, in 2024 and after a “digital detox,” she said on Instagram that she looks forward to creating music with a refreshed mindset. So, fingers crossed for that Quismois song!