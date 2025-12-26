Details From Diddy's First Christmas In Prison Include Visit From Son And More, As Legal Team's New Appeal Calls Judge 'Thirteenth Juror'

Though it’s been well over a year since Sean “Diddy” Combs was first arrested and put behind bars, this past week marked his first official Christmas holiday spent in prison proper, as he was held from September 2024 through October 2025 within Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center. With some thoughts no doubt focused on his looming release date tentatively set for May 2028, Diddy did have reason to celebrate the holiday this year, thanks in part to a visit from one of his sons, as well as another round of court appeals being filed.

How Diddy Spent Christmas Day In Prison

Per his own request, Diddy was transferred to New Jersey’s FCI Fort Dix correctional facility in late October 2025, weeks after the former rapper and mogul was sentenced to 50 months in prison after being found guilty by jury of violating the Mann Act. His first Christmas within that institution included a visit from his firstborn child, Justin Combs.

According to TMZ, Diddy’s representative Juda Engelmayer shared that Justin Combs made an in-person visit to FCI Fort Dix, and he and his father spent part of Christmas Day together, though it’s made clear that there was no actual gift-giving involved, as that’d have been an unlawful act. Instead, they reportedly spent their time together catching up and talking about a variety of topics.

Beyond the expected current life updates, Engelmayer claimed that the two Combs men prayed together and discussed handling life issues during such troublesome times. As well, they reportedly talked about other loved ones in appreciative ways while also addressing the overall idea of making up for past wrongs with one’s future actions.

Though Diddy's son King Combs previously raised eyebrows with his hopeful comments about his father's release ahead of the holidays, the rapper apparently did not make a visit to the prison himself.

The father-son visit, which sounds like it was a positive experience for both men, was followed by Diddy sharing in a “private reflective mass” on Christmas Day with a handful of other FCI Fort Dix inmates. Diddy has long expressed a belief in God, while never adhering to any specific religions of followings.

News about Jeffrey Combs’ prison visit comes days after it was revealed what Diddy would be eating for their Christmas meal along with other inmates. The menu was said to be different from the chow offered for Thanksgiving this year, though not so dissimilar from his holiday fare in the Brooklyn facility, with lunch being the big draw.

Diddy's Legal Team Calls Judge A "Thirteenth Juror" In Newest Appeal

On December 23, Diddy's legal team filed its latest appeal for the rapper's sentencing to be reversed or shortened. What makes this paperwork standout from previous filings is that lead appeal attorney Alexandra Shapiro pointedly goes after Judge Arun Subramanian for his "draconian" sentencing of 50 months, calling him a "thirteenth juror" in the process.

Per TMZ, Shapiro pointed out that during the sentencing, the judge stated that he could view Diddy's behavior in light of the more violent claims made against him, which she says goes against her client's constitutional rights, as he'd been aquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking. The attorney argues that the sentencing should have only taken into account the charges that he was found guilty on, and that he deserves a lighter sentencing for the two counts of transporting individuals for the purpose of prostitution.

At this point, federal prosecutors don't appear to have filed any official responses yet, but they still have several months to issue one before an appellate court would see the case.