Kate Winslet Revealed One Thing Fans Realized About Leonardo DiCaprio Thanks To One Battle After Another That She's Known Forever
She has seen his potential for a long, long time.
I probably don't have to tell you this, but Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio go back quite a ways. The two stars famously first worked opposite one another in the action/adventure/romance epic Titanic nearly 30 years ago, and they even reunited about a decade after that to make the period drama Revolutionary Road. Given this history, it's hardly surprising that the Academy Award-winning actress knows the Academy Award-winning actor better than most – and one fun thing about the relationship is that she is now thrilled to see people discover how funny he can be thanks to his acclaimed turn in Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another.
Kate Winslet is presently keeping busy doing press for two upcoming movies – namely James Cameron's Avatar: Fire And Ash and her directorial debut, Goodbye June – but during a recent conversation with Access Hollywood, she took a moment to pay a complement to her former co-star. She is a big fan of One Battle After Another (which is stirring up much chatter as we get deeper and deeper into awards season), but what she particularly appreciates is that audiences are getting to see a side of Leonardo DiCaprio that she has been aware of for decades. Said the actress,
Leonardo DiCaprio isn't a novice when it comes to comedy (let's not forget that we are just a few years removed from his turn in director Adam McKay's apocalypse spoof Don't Look Up), and he has had funny moments in mostly serious films (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Catch Me If You Can are two titles that immediately spring to mind), but he has certainly spent the vast majority of his career focused on drama. After seeing his work in One Battle After Another, however, and after absorbing Winslet's comments, one has to wonder if he's spent too much of his career not respecting one of his great talents as a performer.
While we are used to seeing Leonardo DiCaprio play strong willed characters with rich determination, those aren't descriptors that could be used in discussing his part in Paul Thomas Anderson's loose adaptation of Thomas Pynchon's Vineland. In the film, he plays "Ghetto" Pat Calhoun a.k.a. Bob Ferguson, a former revolutionary living in hiding who is embroiled in chaos when a former rival makes a mission of finding and kidnapping his daughter. While "Bob" is desperate to protect his child, he has also spent years living in a cloud of pot smoke and isn't exactly prepared to meet the moment.
DiCaprio took a lot of inspiration from The Big Lebowski and Jeff Bridges' The Dude in crafting his performance – which certainly isn't a bad call considering that it's one of the funniest movies and turns of all time. Not only does the actor exhibit tremendous comedic timing in One Battle After Another, but he also demonstrates that he has some fantastic physical comedy skills as well.
If you haven't yet seen the new Paul Thomas Anderson film, you should make it a priority – and this is a great week to do so. While the hit 2025 movie is currently available for digital rental/purchase from all major online outlets, it is coming back to IMAX screens this weekend (and as a special bonus, the screenings will include a special preview of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey).
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.