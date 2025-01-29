As One Chicago Stars Talk 'Living In The Same World' For The Crossover, The Showrunners Are All In On Avengers: Endgame Comparisons
First responders, assemble!
The hours are counting down until the three shows of One Chicago come together for the very first crossover since 2019, and the event in the 2025 TV schedule is going to need all hands on deck between Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med. Ahead of the three-parter, cast members Darren Barnet, Miranda Rae Mayo, and LaRoyce Hawkins opened up in an exclusive BTS video (seen above) about living in the "same world," while all three showrunners spoke with CinemaBlend about how the crossover this time around will feel worthy of Avengers: Endgame.
What The One Chicago Stars Have Said
In the clip above, behind-the-scenes photos show One Chicago actors looking happy as they hang out with stars from the other series, but their characters likely won't have many reasons to smile once the action really gets going on Wednesday night.
The crossover, called "In the Trenches," kicks off with Chicago Fire at 8 p.m. ET and will feature first responders uniting after a gas explosion, a fire that showrunner Andrea Newman described as so big that it was "freaking out the neighbors," and a subway tunnel collapse that will leave some main characters' lives in jeopardy. Plus, with Chicago P.D. in the mix following Chicago Med, fans can count on a criminal element to the catastrophe.
And for Darren Barnet as Dr. Frost, "In the Trenches" will be his very first crossover event after joining Med in Season 10. He hyped how the characters from his show "live in the same world" as Miranda Rae Mayo's and LaRoyce Hawkins' programs.
Mayo and Hawkins have been part of One Chicago for much longer, so it's no wonder that the P.D. star knows what he's talking about when it comes to the chemistry between co-stars, and Mayo quite skillfully avoided dropping any spoilers while also hyping the event.
As for the showrunners, they could get into a bit more detail about what's on the way.
What The Showrunners Told Us
Although Fire's Andrea Newman and P.D.'s Gwen Sigan were both active in One Chicago during the "Infection" crossover of 2019 (with Sigan credited with the teleplay for one of the episodes), "In the Trenches" will be their first as solo showrunners alongside 2024-2025 newcomer Allen MacDonald of Med. So, when I was fortunate enough to speak with all three ahead of the event on January 29, I had to get their thoughts on how Steven Weber compared it to Avengers: Endgame.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Allen MacDonald, who was surprised by how much the preview for the crossover revealed, shared his take on the Med actor's comments:
Med will actually air second on the night in the 9 p.m. ET time slot that usually belongs to Fire, so that the firefighter drama can set off the catastrophe that will drive the events of the crossover. After confirming that Joe Cruz is indeed missing "In the Trenches," Andrea Newman agreed with the comparison to Avengers: Endgame:
Chicago P.D. boss Gwen Sigan even promised that "In the Trenches" will feel more cohesive and cinematic than "Infection" did more than five years ago. (You can find that crossover streaming with a Peacock subscription.) She immediately said "Oh yeah!" when I mentioned Steven Weber's comparison to Avengers: Endgame, then elaborated on the challenges of having three different directors for one movie-length event:
The crossover was written by Victor Teran (Fire), Joe Halpin (P.D.), and Stephen Hootstein (Med), who were tasked with pitching ideas to Wolf Entertainment before the storyline was chosen, and the scripts were written "with a lot of input, from Wolf Entertainment and the showrunners," according to Allen MacDonald. He went on:
Luckily, the long wait to see the One Chicago characters living in the same world for a three-parter is nearly over. Tune in to NBC tonight for the "In the Trenches" crossover event, starting with Chicago Fire at 8 p.m. ET, continuing with Chicago Med at 9 p.m. ET, and concluding with Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. ET. You'll also be able to watch all three episodes streaming next day on Peacock.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.