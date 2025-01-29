Chicago Fire Boss Talks 'Freaking Out The Neighbors' Filming The Crossover And Why One Character Is Missing It
No wonder the neighbors were freaking out!
The long-awaited One Chicago crossover is nearly here in the 2025 TV schedule, and the storyline on January 29 is epic enough that one star expects fans to "go bananas" when they see it. Chicago Fire will air before Chicago Med for the event in a time slot switch, and showrunner Andrea Newman opened up about what "freaked out" the neighbors in Chicago about filming and why one character will be absent.
The "In the Trenches" three-parter will see the first responders of Fire, Med, and P.D. join forces when a gas explosion and subsequent fire threat a government building, with a subway tunnel collapse to just make things worse for Kidd and Ruzek underground, per the promo that Med's boss was surprised to see. Foul play may even be involved, warranting the talents of the Intelligence Unit of One Chicago's crime drama
I was fortunate enough to speak with all three showrunners ahead of "In the Trenches," and Fire's Andrea Newman described it as "next level." She said:
While the crossover has "it all," according to the Fire boss, there was the question of whether one character would be in the mix after how the previous week's episode ended: what about Cruz in light of his suspension? (You can find that episode streaming with a Peacock subscription now.) The showrunner confirmed my suspicion, saying that "yes," he will be out for the crossover. That certainly doesn't mean a shortage of characters, though, as she went on:
Have things been going too well for too long for the good ship Stellaride, that something had to go wrong sooner or later? After what Patrick John Flueger said about Burzek recently in response to the P.D. showrunner's comments, my fingers are crossed that they'll be okay. Given how Trudy looks in the promo, perhaps we should be most worried about her and Mouch!
Andrea Newman went on to share that although she wasn't on set while the three-parter was filming, she got regular updates about just how epic it was:
At least one thing was no different for the crossover: filming was very cold in the Windy City! Chicago Fire seemingly went above and beyond with the flames, though, and I noted that the show's stunts always strike me as movie-quality. Newman went on to share that they were so cinematic this time that the neighbors were alarmed:
I've historically been a big fan of Chicago Fire's practical action, ranging from Taylor Kinney's sky-high stunts to the regular infernos. Former co-showrunner Derek Haas had thoughts on Fire never being recognized at the Emmys for its stuntwork, and Andrea Newman said this when I shared my love for the practical effects:
Fortunately, the wait for "In the Trenches" and the fires that freaked out the neighbors in the Windy City is nearly over. The first three-part One Chicago crossover since 2019 kicks off on Wednesday, January 29 with Fire at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Med at 9 p.m. ET, and then finishing with P.D. at 10 p.m. ET. You can also check out earlier crossovers streaming on Peacock.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).