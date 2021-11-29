One Element Of Filming Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City That Made The Cast Miserable
We feel their pain.
The Resident Evil franchise has seen its share of ups and downs over the years, though for the most part, the wins and losses could have been attributed to filmmaker Paul W.S. Anderson. Together with his then-wife Milla Jovovich, Anderson helmed multiple adaptations of the popular video game series, without really adhering to the things that worked in the game. Johannes Roberts wanted to change that. When he took over the new Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, he committed to bringing elements from the game directly to the screen. But that meant one aspect that made the shoot pretty miserable for the cast. They explain in the video above.
As you likely know, Resident Evil is a zombie game, with humans taking on the undead in soaking wet locations that drip with despair. There are two locations that are important to the games, and they make up a big chunk of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. That would be the Raccoon City Police Department, and the Spencer Mansion. But outside of these sets, director Johannes Roberts wanted to create an environment that was rainy, cold, and off-putting. And given the fact that they filmed in Ontario, Canada, in the wintertime, that meant long, hard nights for the cast and crew.
You would think that after starring in the killer crocodile thriller Crawl, which meant being submerged in waters caused by a Florida hurricane, would keep Kaya Scodelario from appearing in a rain-soaked thriller like Resident Evil, but she told CinemaBlend during a recent interview:
Kaya Scodelario’s co-star, Robbie Amell, echoed her statement that filming Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City in the freezing rain was terrible. But like her, he also saw the upside, telling CinemaBlend:
The movie came out in theaters last weekend, appealing to fans of the video games and those looking for scares after the Halloween season. Check it out, if you dare.
