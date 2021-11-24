Talking 'Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City' With Director Johannes Roberts

Powered by RedCircle

Writer/Director Johannes Roberts stopped by ReelBlend to chat about his new film Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, starring Kaya Scodelario and Robbie Amell. His passion and love for the source material are not only apparent in the film itself but throughout this interview. We discuss the access he had to the actual building and set designs of the original game, pushing to bring as much from the source material into the film, working through tough conditions during production, and more.

