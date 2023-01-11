One Eliminated Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Contestant Is Already Eager To Return For Season 2

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test wasted no time in becoming one of the toughest celebrity-centric reality shows on television, as viewers watched four celebrities leave in the first two hours. Three of those exits were out of medical necessity, but even despite their injuries and ailments, one former contestant is already ready to return should there be a Season 2. Dr. Drew Pinsky really went through it during his short time on the show, and he's ready to try again if asked.

I had a chance to talk to Dr. Drew Pinsky about participating in Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, and after hearing about how he was driven to tears while suffering from heat exhaustion in the medical tent, I asked if he'd ever return to try again if the show offered him the opportunity. Pinsky noted that a person on the show's staff asked him the same thing and explained why he's willing to do it all over again if asked:

I told him, ‘You know, I think I have to.’ I have something to prove. I’m angry that I didn’t get to stay as long as I wanted to. I would have trouble saying no. My wife might have a different idea about it [laughs]. But I would really have trouble saying no. I have a score to settle and maybe I’d run into the same thing all over again but I’d certainly be better prepared for it.

He may have to convince his wife and really commit to chugging water in the weeks leading up to it, but Dr. Drew Pinsky is surprisingly ready to try Special Forces: World's Toughest Test all over again. He's not even entirely sure he'll do any better if given the chance, but credit to him all the same for being willing.

Dr. Drew Pinsky managed to make it through the first challenge of falling backward out of a helicopter into the water with ease, but afterward, he struggled significantly. Pinsky explained to CinemaBlend that the staff punished celebrities for not having their canteens full of water at all times, so he avoided drinking from his canteen frequently to avoid getting his team in trouble.

Not drinking from his canteen meant Pinsky wasn't getting properly hydrated, and he began to feel unwell under the intense temperatures of the Jordan desert. A medic on site ultimately decided that his heat exhaustion had progressed to the point that he needed treatment elsewhere, and the former talk show host was sent away to a hospital for further treatment.

Given all of that, it's surprising to hear that Dr. Drew Pinsky wants to return to compete in a future season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. The experience doesn't seem pleasant for anyone involved, including singer Mel B, who Pinsky noted he bonded with pretty quickly when she confessed that seeing all the white penises during a bathroom break traumatized her. I know that I wouldn't be so keen to relive what Pinsky endured during his brief time on the show, and will be interested to hear how other celebrities feel about returning.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test airs on Fox on Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Catch it, as well as some other new shows on the 2023 TV schedule as the new year kicks off.