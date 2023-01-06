Special Forces' Kate Gosselin Shares Update After Injuring Herself While Facing 'Absolute Fears' In Fox Premiere
The reality star shared how she's feeling.
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test premiered on Fox, and viewers might've been shocked to find out it's about as tough as the title suggests. Celebrity participants dropped like flies in the two-hour premiere, and most of them not because they voluntarily chose to do so. Reality star Kate Gosselin, for example, was medically withdrawn after a suspected broken neck. Now, Gosselin has shared an update on how she's feeling and how she felt facing her "absolute fears" during her brief time on the show.
Kate Gosselin spoke to People about participating in Special Forces: World's Toughest Test and the opening challenge of having to fall out of a helicopter backward into the ocean. The challenge was daunting but especially terrifying for Gosselin, who confessed the challenge combined two of her "absolute fears." She said:
Kate Gosselin expressed that she was terrified in Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, but participated in the challenge anyway. All of the participants managed to make it through the first challenge, and for the most part, came out of it okay.
Unfortunately, Kate Gosselin was one of the unlucky ones who managed to injure herself during the challenge. Gosselin recapped what went down from the moment she hit the water to when she finally decided to visit the medic:
The medic evaluated Kate Gosselin, who appeared to worsen as the segment continued. Gosselin wanted to stay but was medically withdrawn and taken away in an ambulance after being loaded in on a stretcher. Special Forces: World's Toughest Test explained that Gosselin was taken to a hospital with a suspected broken neck.
The situation sounded dire, but thankfully, Kate Gosselin did not suffer a broken neck. The mom, who first found fame on the reality series Jon & Kate Plus 8, shared how she's feeling currently after her fall from the helicopter:
Kate Gosselin was the first exit of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, but as mentioned, she was not the only one. Celebrity specialist and former contestant on The Masked Singer Dr. Drew Pinsky had to be taken to a hospital due to heat exhaustion, chef Tyler Florence voluntarily dropped out after seeing the rope challenge, and "This Is How We Do It" singer and pastor Montell Jordan had to leave with a suspected broken thumb.
It was a brutal series premiere, and it doesn't seem like things are going to get any easier for the remaining contestants on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. We'll have to wait and see who leaves next the grueling challenges still ahead. (Or, in the case of singer and former America's Got Talent judge Mel B, seeing white penises.)
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test airs on Fox on Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. It's one of the exciting shows to premiere from the 2023 TV schedule, and hopefully not the last!
