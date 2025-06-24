I Can't Wait For Alan Ritchson In Reacher Season 4, But He Has A New Show On The Way That Already Has My Attention

I gotta say, it’s been very easy to grow accustomed to seeing Alan Ritchson’s nomadic hulk Reacher hit the small screen each year with new seasons, and I’m as primed as anyone for Reacher Season 4 to arrive at some point after the 2025 TV lineup has faded into memory. That apparently won’t be the only place to watch the Titans vet in the near future, as he’s set to join the world of reality TV for an intense new project.

Ritchson will bring his winning personality and charisma out in full force as the host of an unscripted survival competition series called Predator vs. Prey. (I was admittedly somewhat disappointed to learn that this wasn’t, in fact, about humanoid extraterrestrials.) This series will feature cast members culled from other hit reality shows, following in the footsteps of all-star competition series like Battle Camp, with The Traitors arguably being the most zeitgeisty of them all at the moment.

The final cast list has not yet been revealed, but Variety reports that the contestants will come from shows that also take place in the wilderness. Examples listed include Naked & Afraid, Alone, Outlast, and the granddaddy of them all, Survivor. I can only assume that Predator vs. Prey will be quicker to loop in those who took part in the more head-to-head versions of Naked & Afraid, as opposed to the mothership series.

Here’s how Predator vs. Prey will work: 15 contestants will split into two groups to compete in a 21-day contest of hide and seek in a wilderness course that’s spread across a 25 square-mile area. The first group, as one might guess, will be the Predators, who are aiming to seek and capture Prey members to earn up to $500,000. Those who manage to avoid being caught will earn their own cash prizes.

Each episode will give the players a different challenge to get through unscathed, and it sounds like Alan Ritchson will have a say in what those challenges are. Interestingly enough, the actor won’t only take on hosting duties, as he’s also being dubbed a “game master” for the new show, which is being developed by reality TV mega-studio Bunim/Murray Production, which also gave audiences The Real World, Road Rules, and the mash-up competitions seen in The Challenge.

Here's what Ritchson had to say about it:

Seeing the world’s best survivalists pitted against each other in a high-octane game of hide-and-seek, all while surviving days or weeks in the most frighteningly unpredictable scenarios Mother Nature has to offer … TV doesn’t get more exciting than this. I can’t wait to be in the wild with these contestants.

Bunim/Murray's senior VP of development, Gayani Wanigaratne, co-developed the new series with Ritchson, who will presumably get an executive producer or producer credit as well. Here's what Wanigaratne shared about working with the Reacher star:

Partnering with Alan to co-develop this format, fueled by his passion for the survival space, brings an authentic edge and fresh creative perspective. His first question to us was, when does he get to parachute into the wilderness to greet the players!

So even though this technically has nothing to do with the Predator film franchise, it does sound like Alan Ritchson is saying he wants to “Get to the choppah!” to travel to the great beyond.

For now, Predator vs. Prey doesn't yet have a TV network or streaming service attached, but one can imagine that Ritchson's involvement will spark a lot of interest. I wouldn't be surprised if, like Reacher, it becomes exclusive to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Alan Ritchson is currently in the process of filming Season 4 of Reacher, but will reprise the role before then for an appearance in the Neagley spinoff, as well as a big bloody role in the upcoming actioner Runner.