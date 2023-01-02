Mel B Reacted To All The ‘White Penises’ She Saw While Filming The Reality Show Special Forces

Fox is kicking off the new year on a strong note on the reality television front, as it put sixteen celebrities through grueling challenges in Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. The series puts notable names up against some of the toughest obstacles military candidates must endure as part of the real-life special forces selection process. Former America's Got Talent judge and iconic singer Melanie Brown, known commonly as “Mel B,” faced one challenge that might not be one the show anticipated, which apparently involved her seeing “white penises.”

Dr. Drew Pinsky recently spoke to Page Six about Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test and participating alongside other notable celebrities like former Spice Girls member Mel Brown, formerly known as “Scary Spice.” Pinsky noted that he was both “starstruck” and “nervous” to meet the singer but that it quickly faded when he heard her reacting to the number of white penises she saw while they were doing the show:

The first day when we were in the car on our way to a challenge with her, we had to go take a pee, and then she started complaining about how she was traumatized by all these white penises. And that was the end of my nervousness around Mel!

The celebrity doctor laughed at the situation, probably surprised to hear that type of commentary from Mel B. It’s unclear whether or not the moment will make the cut in Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, though if there’s a group bathroom scene when it premieres as part of the 2023 TV schedule , I won't be surprised if she has something to say!

Mel B hasn't been shy about her opinions, recently jumping on the case of James Corden about a very specific issue when he was under fire recently for behavior towards others. Perhaps she’ll have some more criticisms of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test once the series premieres, assuming she stays in the competition for a long time.

Mel B and Dr. Drew Pinsky are just a couple of the celebrities who signed up for Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, which enlisted a number of talents from acting, singing, and reality television. The cast list includes chef Tyler Florence, former Bachelorette and former Dancing With The Stars winner Hannah Brown , and “This Is How We Do It” singer Montell Jordan. Other non-athlete competitors include Jamie Lynn Spears, the estranged sister of Britney Spears , and actress Beverly Mitchell. Former White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci and reality stars Kate Gosselin and Kenya Moore also participated.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is also loaded with professional athletes. Former NFL star Danny Amendola, MLB legend Mike Piazza, and former NBA star Dwight Howard, who is often up for trying new things like The Masked Singer , will all try their best on the program. There’s also a good deal of former Olympic talent participating like gymnast Nastia Liukin, soccer’s Carli Lloyd, and freeskier Gus Kenworthy. One might think the athletes have an edge in Special Forces, but perhaps the Fox series will challenge that notion.

One unique aspect to Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is that there’s no traditional elimination process as one might see on Survivor or Big Brother. A participant can only leave if they choose to do so, fail, are injured during a challenge, or are removed by force by the Directing Staff. It sounds pretty intense!

Catch the premiere of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test on Fox on Wednesday, January 4th at 8:00 p.m. ET. It will be interesting to see how many celebrities tough out the series until the end and if the show can get renewed and find more celebrities to participate in a second season.