I'm So Excited For The Pitt Season 2, Here Is What We Know So Far

Are you ready to get stressed the heck out again? Because The Pitt Season 2 is confirmed , and we are so excited for it.

Since its premiere in January 2025 until its finale in April, The Pitt has cemented itself as a hit on our 2025 TV schedule . Created by the same minds behind E.R. and starring one of the original E.R. stars, Noah Wyle, the series takes the term “medical drama” to a whole other level and gives us a show that is incredibly realistic, following the doctors who work in a trauma center throughout a fifteen-hour shift. Yeesh.

But the series was a major success for HBO Max and certainly will be joining our list of the best HBO Max original shows . And now that Season 2 for The Pitt is confirmed, when can we expect it to premiere? And what time will it take place? Here is what we know so far.

When Will The Pitt Season 2 Premiere?

(Image credit: Max)

At the time of writing this in May 2025, the plan is for The Pitt to be released in January 2026, which would be exactly a year after the first season premiered. This news comes from an interview that Vulture did with the CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content, Casey Bloys, in March 2025, in which he confirmed that the show will be back next year.

And honestly? Praise whatever higher power there is because this is a true win for HBO Max and HBO nowadays.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

If you're looking to watch all fifteen episodes of The Pitt, or just want to check out any other HBO Max show, then we have the deal for you. Pay $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, and with three tiers available following a Max subscription. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.

It’s not rare for viewers and fans of the platform to wait years for the next season of the show. We won’t be getting House of the Dragon Season 3 until at least next year. Who knows when The White Lotus Season 4 will come out? The Last of Us came back with Season 2 this year after two years of waiting.

To have a big-time show on a big platform like HBO actually come back a year later is a win, and I will take whatever kind of wins we can get.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Pitt Season 2 Cast

(Image credit: Warrick Page/Max)

The Pitt has a large cast of characters that all offered exciting plot developments over the fifteen-hour shift, many of which have become fan favorites. The good news is that it’s confirmed that almost everyone will be back, as confirmed by an interview that series creator R. Scott Gemmill did with TVLine in April 2025:

We’ll see everybody [from Season 1], for the most part. Some people might be working different hours and different shifts, but it’s pretty much the same crew.

There are a few outliers who might end up showing up or might not—these include charge nurse Dana Evans (Katerine LaNasa), who was contemplating leaving the hospital at the end of the first season, and Dr. Frank Langdon (Patrick Ball), who got in trouble for stealing drugs from the hospital. Both of their fates right now are pretty up in the air, but to hear that most of the cast will be back is the kind of news we all look forward to hearing about.

What Will The Pitt Season 2 Be About?

(Image credit: Warrick Page/Max)

So this is a series that takes place in a medical center, so what could the second season be about? Well, we do know that a lot of fireworks will be involved. Let’s get into it.

The Pitt Season 2 Will Reportedly Take Place On The 4th Of July

According to Deadline , the outlet confirmed that the next season would take place during a national holiday – the 4th of July, because, of course, it would. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in April 2025, Gemmill teased what was to come with that plotline:

There’s a holiday; there’s lots going on in the city, a lot of unique things to summertime that bring you into the ER, so we can tap into those with whatever we decide to do.

Why do I have a feeling we’re also going to be seeing someone’s leg blown off from a firework? Ouch, I’m already cringing.

It Will Jump Ahead About Ten Months In The Show

Something else we know about Season 2 is that it’s going to jump ahead ten months in the story—not a full year, but a relatively enough amount of time where I’m sure plenty has happened for the entire cast of characters.

Season 2 Will Dig Deeper Into Robbie’s Mental Health

Something that I really did admire about The Pitt was how it was very real in exploring the idea of mental health within the medical industry. Oftentimes, we don’t really think of the mental trauma that doctors have most likely experienced, and The Pitt wasn’t afraid to dive deep into showing us how seriously messed up it can be, especially for Robbie.

And now, at the end of Season 1, Noah Wyle talked about how that’s going to play an essential role for Robbie in Season 2, according to that THR interview above – and if Robbie is going to actively seek help despite everyone going through something extremely harrowing with Pitt Fest:

So it’s really a question for season two: problem identified, season two treatment. Whether or not he buys into it, what mode he would buy into, what effect it would take — doctors don’t make the best patients. They’re really better at diagnosing problems. And we’re going to have a couple of doctors coming back and having to grapple with not only — Robby’s got Adamson, but now everybody’s got Pitt Fest, so to a degree, everybody’s got an Adamson that they’re gonna have to contend with.

So not only is Robbie’s mental health going to be a big part of Season 2, but everyone will be involved as well…and I don’t know if I’m prepared for that. This is going to be a challenging season.

Noah Wyle Will Write Two More Episodes Than He Did In Season 1 – And Direct One

(Image credit: Warrick Page/Max)

Something else we know from that interview with The Hollywood Reporter is that Noah Wyle, who acted as a producer for The Pitt, will have more of a role in Season 2. The actor will not only write two more episodes than he did for this season, but also direct one as well. And now I’m even more excited.

Filming Happens In September 2025

(Image credit: Warrick Page/Max)

The last thing we know is that while the show is aimed to premiere in January 2026, The Pitt will start filming for the upcoming season in September 2025, according to that same The Hollywood Reporter interview from before, with Gemmil saying it’s the perfect time to film a summer series and to make sure it fits with the 4th of July theming:

It’s the best time to really shoot there for us. It’s not too late in the season. It’s actually kind of too early in the season for some of the [writers], because whatever we write and shoot there in September, you know, like the scenes in the park, the scene on the roof with Robby and Abbot, the scene with the helicopter, the blood arriving, all those were shot in September. So you have to write the scenes that you think the show is going to end on, without really knowing how you’re going to get there.

That means we’ll most likely get updates about this next season sooner rather than later!