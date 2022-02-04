'Pam And Tommy' Interviews: Sebastian Stan, Lily James And Taylor Schilling
By Nick Venable , Jeff McCobb published
Sebastian Stan, Lily James and Taylor Schilling discuss their new Hulu series.
Sebastian Stan, Lily James and Taylor Schilling talk about their favorite Pam & Tommy scenes, what it’s like portraying iconic figures in pop culture, and recreating infamous works like Baywatch and Barb Wire.
You can stream Pam & Tommy on Hulu now.
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro
- 0:17 - Lily James and Sebastian Stan on their on-screen chemistry and how “real” it felt
- 01:14 - Lily James on recreating Barb Wire and Baywatch
- 01:45 - Lily James and Sebastian Stan’s favorite Pam & Tommy scenes
- 02:30 - Taylor Schilling on preparing to play porn star Erica
- 03:44 - Taylor Schilling on working with/shooting sex scenes with Seth Rogen
- 04:10 - Taylor Schilling on why we don’t see many scenes of Erica working
