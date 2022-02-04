Trending

'Pam And Tommy' Interviews: Sebastian Stan, Lily James And Taylor Schilling

Sebastian Stan, Lily James and Taylor Schilling discuss their new Hulu series.

Sebastian Stan, Lily James and Taylor Schilling talk about their favorite Pam & Tommy scenes, what it’s like portraying iconic figures in pop culture, and recreating infamous works like Baywatch and Barb Wire.

You can stream Pam & Tommy on Hulu now.

Video Chapters

  • 00:00 - Intro
  • 0:17 - Lily James and Sebastian Stan on their on-screen chemistry and how “real” it felt
  • 01:14 - Lily James on recreating Barb Wire and Baywatch
  • 01:45 - Lily James and Sebastian Stan’s favorite Pam & Tommy scenes
  • 02:30 - Taylor Schilling on preparing to play porn star Erica
  • 03:44 - Taylor Schilling on working with/shooting sex scenes with Seth Rogen
  • 04:10 - Taylor Schilling on why we don’t see many scenes of Erica working
