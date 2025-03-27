’This Guy’s Method.’ Robert Downey Jr Wanted To Invite Sebastian Stan To A Lunch Earlier, But He’d Sent Him A Video Ripping Bicep Curls Next To Iron Man’s Decapitated Head

News
By published

Sebastian Stan lost a lunch invite from Robert Downey Jr. thanks to a video.

Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) looks off into the distance in Captain America: Civil War
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

From all accounts, many of the various stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have become good friends in real life. A great deal of that may have taken place during the production of Captain America: Civil War as Robert Downey Jr apparently invited much of the cast to lunch, though Sebastian Stan didn’t get an early invite for… reasons.

A clip from the press conference back when Captain America: Civil War was released has recently gone viral on Instagram, which includes members of the cast discussing that Robert Downey Jr. would occasionally invite other members of the cast to lunch. Downey apparently had a very nice trailer set up, which Anthony Mackie says made the invite very coveted, and he was jealous when Daniel Brühl got the call. Mackie said…

That’s everybody’s goal every day, is that lunch. And you get so jealous. Like the day he was invited, I see him go by my trailer, I’m like, ‘motherfucker!’ Robert introduced me to quinoa. I was like, ‘What are these little marbles I’m putting in my mouth?’ ‘That’s quinoa.’

Exactly what the other actors had to do to get invited isn’t clear, though it sounds like everybody got invited at least once. Daniel Bruhl says when he first met Robert Downey Jr. the Iron Man actor asked him what allergies he had, making the new member of the MCU very confused.

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 4 MonthsSave 72%

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 4 Months
Save 72% - If you haven't seen Captain America: Civil War in a while because you don't have Disney+, then now is a great time to fix that. Right now there's an amazing discount on the platform that will also give you everything Hulu has to offer for a single low price.

Expires March 30

View Deal

Sebastian Stan it seems did get invited to RDJ’s table at some point, but it took longer than it might have. Downey says Stan sent him a video of the Team Cap member working out that scared Downey a bit. He explained…

I wanted to have Sebastian [Stan] over sooner, but he sent me this video of him just ripping out bicep curls with a decapitated Iron Man. I was like, ‘This guy’s method. Now let’s find out what his allergies are.’ [joking]

Maybe this is why everybody inside the MCU is so excited that Robert Downey Jr. is returning to play Doctor Doom. Since he’ll be back in Avengers: Doomsday, maybe that means the return of the RDJ Lunch Hour. It sounds like the actor ate quite well and was more than happy to share that with the rest of the cast.

There simply hasn't been a star on his level since he left the MCU. Perhaps that's part of the reason that the recent movies have been seen as struggles. Fans may not be as excited without that star power. Though I'm sure Brie Larson would be happy to buy everybody lunch, too.

Of course, we’re expecting the cast of Avengers: Doomsday to be quite large. Hopefully there will be enough shooting days with Downey on set that everybody will get at least one good lunch.

Dirk Libbey
Dirk Libbey
Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis.  Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about marvel cinematic universe
Muse looking intimidating in Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again Finally Delivered Its Muse Fight And More, But I Need To Talk About The New Marvel Superhero Who Was Sneakily Introduced
Spider-Man holds his head in shock as he stands above the city in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Tom Holland Apparently Isn't In Avengers: Doomsday, And I'm Now All The More Fascinated About What Will Happen In Spider-Man 4
Happily Ever After fireworks at Magic Kingdom

A Disney World Ride I Usually Skip Is Getting A Much-Needed Update, And It's Already Convincing Me To Try It Again
See more latest
Most Popular
Happily Ever After fireworks at Magic Kingdom
A Disney World Ride I Usually Skip Is Getting A Much-Needed Update, And It's Already Convincing Me To Try It Again
Steve holding flint in A Minecraft Movie
Jack Black Was At An 11 Constantly While Filming Minecraft, Which Was Great Until The Director Got Around To Editing
Screenshot of the CBS logo from Paramount+ episode
CBS' Cancellation Train Keeps On Rolling After S.W.A.T. And FBI Shows, And This One Involves A Total Shift In Programming
Side by side: David Lynch&#039;s Gordon giving thumbs up in Twin Peaks: The Return, Batman: The Animated Series&#039; Joker pointing up in front of a mirror
34 DVD And Blu-Ray Deals From Amazon's Big Spring Sale Fans Should Take Advantage Of, And It's The TV Show Sets That Caught My Eye
Chris Pratt looking at Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State
Chris Pratt Has A Two Word Message (And All The Exclamation Points) After The Electric State Is A Hit With Fans On Netflix
Spider-Man holds his head in shock as he stands above the city in Spider-Man: Far From Home.
Tom Holland Apparently Isn't In Avengers: Doomsday, And I'm Now All The More Fascinated About What Will Happen In Spider-Man 4
Jason Statham in A Working Man.
Critics Have Seen A Working Man, And It Sounds Like This Jason Statham Flick Isn’t As Buzzy As The Beekeeper
Vin Diesel having a happy conversation in his garage while wearing his work shirt in Fast X.
Vin Diesel Reveals His 'One' Fast And Furious 'Regret' All These Years Later
From left to right: Cole Hauser as Rip, Kevin Costner as John and Luke Grimes as Kayce watching a rode in Yellowstone.
A New Yellowstone Spinoff Is Reportedly Coming To Network TV, And It'll Be Unlike Any Of The Other Shows
Ian McKellen&#039;s Magneto and Patrick Stewart&#039;s Professor X in X-Men: Days of Future Past
Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart And More X-Men Actors Are Returning To The MCU, And I'm Getting Even More Pumped For Avengers: Doomsday