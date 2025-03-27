’This Guy’s Method.’ Robert Downey Jr Wanted To Invite Sebastian Stan To A Lunch Earlier, But He’d Sent Him A Video Ripping Bicep Curls Next To Iron Man’s Decapitated Head

From all accounts, many of the various stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have become good friends in real life. A great deal of that may have taken place during the production of Captain America: Civil War as Robert Downey Jr apparently invited much of the cast to lunch, though Sebastian Stan didn’t get an early invite for… reasons.

A clip from the press conference back when Captain America: Civil War was released has recently gone viral on Instagram, which includes members of the cast discussing that Robert Downey Jr. would occasionally invite other members of the cast to lunch. Downey apparently had a very nice trailer set up, which Anthony Mackie says made the invite very coveted, and he was jealous when Daniel Brühl got the call. Mackie said…

That’s everybody’s goal every day, is that lunch. And you get so jealous. Like the day he was invited, I see him go by my trailer, I’m like, ‘motherfucker!’ Robert introduced me to quinoa. I was like, ‘What are these little marbles I’m putting in my mouth?’ ‘That’s quinoa.’

Exactly what the other actors had to do to get invited isn’t clear, though it sounds like everybody got invited at least once. Daniel Bruhl says when he first met Robert Downey Jr. the Iron Man actor asked him what allergies he had, making the new member of the MCU very confused.

Sebastian Stan it seems did get invited to RDJ’s table at some point, but it took longer than it might have. Downey says Stan sent him a video of the Team Cap member working out that scared Downey a bit. He explained…

I wanted to have Sebastian [Stan] over sooner, but he sent me this video of him just ripping out bicep curls with a decapitated Iron Man. I was like, ‘This guy’s method. Now let’s find out what his allergies are.’ [joking]

Maybe this is why everybody inside the MCU is so excited that Robert Downey Jr. is returning to play Doctor Doom. Since he’ll be back in Avengers: Doomsday, maybe that means the return of the RDJ Lunch Hour. It sounds like the actor ate quite well and was more than happy to share that with the rest of the cast.

There simply hasn't been a star on his level since he left the MCU. Perhaps that's part of the reason that the recent movies have been seen as struggles. Fans may not be as excited without that star power. Though I'm sure Brie Larson would be happy to buy everybody lunch, too.

Of course, we’re expecting the cast of Avengers: Doomsday to be quite large. Hopefully there will be enough shooting days with Downey on set that everybody will get at least one good lunch.