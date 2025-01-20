The Wild Night Anthony Mackie And Sebastian Stan Set Up Danny Ramirez To Learn He’d Be The MCU’s New Falcon: ‘You Son Of A B---h’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe looks a lot different these days as familiar faces are stepping into new roles, and newcomers joining the fray. Ahead of the highly anticipated Captain America: Brave New World, Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson became Cap, for instance. And, with that, Danny Ramirez’s Joaquin Torres is now the Falcon, though the actor wasn’t always sure that would be the case. Ramirez actually just recalled the wild way Mackie and Sebastian Stan set him up to learn that his character would officially don the wings.

Before taking to the skies in the upcoming Marvel movie, Danny Ramirez made his MCU debut as Joaquin in the 2021 limited series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Ramirez’s presence on the show was relatively limited compared to how big his role in the new film seems to be. With that, the Valley Girl alum was somewhat unsure about his standing alongside Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan and co.

However, as Ramirez explained, that eventually changed, and it started with a message from Stan:

We were in Prague [for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier], and it was pre-COVID, and actually, Sebastian Stan set me up for this. Sebastian’s like, ‘Hey, we’re all going out.’ He texted me. ‘Meet downstairs in like 10 minutes.’ And I was like, ‘Alright, cool.’ I was excited. I was like, ‘Ah, they’re bringing me in. They’re bringing me in. This is cool.’ It had been before we shot the episode where I get the wings. And so, at that point, I was like, ‘Trust nobody. They could cut you tomorrow. They signed you on, as to be the Falcon, but it’s not happening.’ So, in my head, I’m like, ‘Alright, this is a cool invite.’ I go downstairs, it’s [Anthony] and a couple of the gang just by the bar. I’m like, ‘Alright, cool.’ And I text Sebastian, I’m like, ‘Ah, I’m down here,’ and Sebastian’s like, ‘No, I’m good. I’m staying.’ And I was like, ‘Interesting.’

The comments that Danny Ramirez shared with Fandango point to a switcheroo of sorts, which probably should’ve been expected by a pair of actors as the Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes actors. Ramirez went on to explain that that wasn’t the end of it either. Apparently, that reveal was followed up by what he describes as a truly wild night. While recalling that in the YouTube video, the On My Block alum also remembered what happened the next time he crossed paths with the A Different Man star:

And so Sebastian stays and ‘works on his script,’ and we hit the town. And I remember it’s like five in the morning, and it was just one of the wildest nights out. … I felt like part of the gang then. … I remember the next day, Sebastian’s like, ‘Ah, how was it?’ I was like, ‘You son of a bitch, You set me up.

More on Captain America: Brave New World (Image credit: Marvel) Captain America: Brave New World’s Surprisingly Short Runtime Is Reportedly Revealed, And I’m Actually Happy About It

Danny Ramirez is a talented actor, having broken the “glass ceiling” with Top Gun: Maverick and notched roles in No Exit, Look Both Ways, Stars at Noon and more. With the role of Joaquin Torres now his, Ramirez is part of a wave of young and diverse MCU heroes entering the fray. Brave New World will see Torres join Sam Wilson, as they attempt to uncover the root of a conspiracy that could have far-reaching implications. From a behind-the-scenes standpoint, Ramirez put in serious, even filming in 90-degree weather in Atlanta while in costume.

Hopefully, his efforts won’t be in vain, as Captain America 4 is circling a solid opening weekend at the box office. I, for one, am excited to see Joaquin Torres take flight on the big screen alongside Sam Wilson. As for right now, I’m loving Danny Ramirez’s story about his initiation of sorts. I look forward to the Brave New World press tour, during which he’ll hopefully divulge BTS antics that ensued amid production on the film

Captain America: Brave New World soars into theaters on February 14 as part of the 2025 movie schedule. To prepare, you can rewatch the other Cap films, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as well as the other Marvel movies in order using a Disney+ subscription.