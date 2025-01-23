I'm Thrilled Sebastian Stan Got An Oscar Nomination, And I Actually Think It's For The Right Performance

Dear readers, we’re off to those golden races at last. The 2025 Oscar nominations are finally here, signaling the finale of the upcoming Awards shows. We’ve got another mix of surprises, snubs, and cozy favorites to ponder over until March 2nd’s telecast, and one of them has me quite delighted. As Sebastian Stan now has a Best Actor nomination under his belt, I couldn’t be happier - especially because I think the performance he nabbed it for is the one that needed to be commemorated.

Now this isn’t to say that A Different Man isn’t worthy of praise. I especially can’t say that at this time, as I haven’t seen the picture myself. However, there’s something important I pointed out in The Apprentice review that I think puts this Stan role in rarified air. And it all comes down to the actor’s portrayal of Donald J. Trump, in his rise to power and infamy.

It’s a fine line to walk when portraying someone as polarizing as the current U.S. president, especially when your subject has already been in the limelight of pop culture for so long. Yet when director Ali Abbasi’s historical drama hit the market, critical reactions to The Apprentice consistently highlighted both Sebastian Stan and co-star Jeremy Strong as sterling performers.

(Image credit: Briarcliff Entertainment)

In the case of both men, their dedication to portraying three dimensional versions of their respective political firebrands was key to what worked in the 2024 drama. Stan and Strong’s intent in their Apprentice roles highlighted that very subject in interviews promoting the film.

After seeing the results myself, I’m still amazed that both Donald Trump and Roy Cohn came off as complicated humans. The audience is still allowed to make its own decision about how to feel about either party, with historical events acting as the guide rails. But even those most critical of either man could find themselves feeling just a moment of empathy, which only makes their characters more complicated to behold.

Sebastian Stan’s physical transformation and cadence allowed him to slip into the role of President Trump, giving us more than a mere impression. Some may see that as essential to a movie like The Apprentice, and I would totally agree with that notion as he is the film’s functional protagonist.

That's still easier said than done in most cases, and with that in sight, Mr. Stan’s achievement is something worthy of awards buzz. It also deserves to be talked about whenever approaching a historical drama of similar intent, as it shows how to handle touchy subject matter with an even handed tone.

(Image credit: Briarcliff Entertainment)

For Sebastian Stan to land his first Oscar nod for this project is kind of a vindication of sorts. After all, not only had The Apprentice infuriated some investors , but according to IndieWire Stan’s invite to Variety’s Actors on Actors series was rescinded due to talent being “too afraid” to talk about the subject matter. After this morning’s proceedings, it appears that conversation will now be unavoidable; and deservedly so.