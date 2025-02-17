In Honor Of Captain America 4, Please Enjoy This Video Of Anthony Mackie And Sebastian Stan Ribbing Each Other While Filming Their MCU Show

Warning: Minor spoilers for Captain America: Brave New World are in play. If you haven’t caught Marvel Studios’ latest quite yet, you’ve been warned.

As far as the 2025 movie schedule goes, this past weekend was a pretty good sign that Marvel Studios is still capable of raking in cash. It couldn’t have come at a better time, as the President’s Day holiday gave Captain America: Brave New World’s cast and crew a lot to celebrate as far as box office receipts go. And, as we celebrate Anthony Mackie’s huge cinematic debut as Cap, it’s clearly a good time to commemorate his trademark brand of on-set humor, along with fellow jokester and 2025 Oscar nominee Sebastian Stan.

Marvel Studios’ social media team posted a reel of outtakes from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Disney+ subscription holders and casual viewers alike can enjoy what we’re about to show you, but be warned that we’ll be discussing some minor Brave New World developments pretty freely past this video:

A post shared by Marvel Entertainment (@marvel) A photo posted by on

I really love seeing that clip, and it makes me nostalgic for the funny dynamic between the two beloved characters. Although the MCU has put Sam Wilson and James Buchanan “Bucky” Barnes on separate life paths, the two did share a cinematic pep talk in this latest film. Brave New World saw the congressional candidate and friend to Steve Rogers making an important cameo. During that scene, Barnes reinforced why Sam Wilson was the right choice as the new Captain.

While that was more than likely a moment that’s priming the world for the upcoming Marvel movie Thunderbolts*, I really enjoyed this scene that reinforced the moral core this series of standalone movies has always represented. I only hold that belief more deeply after watching Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie fooling around on the Falcon and Winter Soldier set, as you can get a feel of their real-life friendship fueling such pivot points.

I have no knowledge of where Mackie or Stan’s Marvel characters will be heading in the post-Captain America 4 world. All I do know is that I need to see Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes reteam in another adventure of political intrigue, as it would only give me more of my preferred flavor of Marvel movies.

(Image credit: Eli Adé / Marvel)

At the same time, I would also say that Danny Ramirez’ Joaquin Torres is by no means a consolation prize. Brave New World shows off the new Falcon’s chemistry with Cap rather well, and I wouldn’t dream of breaking up this team. If anything, this could be a call to turn the next standalone Cap movie into a three person operation (especially since the loose thread of Sharon Carter still needs to be dealt with). Also, such a production could result in some more hilarious outtakes like the ones in the clip above.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There’s enough time to make way for the stories of tomorrow, but, for now, you can see what Brave New World by checking it out in a theater near you. And, after you have, you too can ask some very important questions, like where does Captain America 4’s ending mean for the future of the franchise? Or will we get a sweet gag reel like the one shown above when the home release come around?