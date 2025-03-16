I Did Not Have Picture This' Luke Fetherston Hiding Around Corners And Scaring His Co-Star Simone Ashley, But Their BTS Shenanigans Are Adorable

News
By published

This is just too cute.

When it comes to actors who are friends, some of the best things that you get to hear about are the behind-the-scenes shenanigans that they get into on set. For Picture This star Simone Ashley and her co-star Luke Fetherston, it often involved a lot of jumping out of nowhere – and sweet moments that make me love them even more.

I had the chance to speak to Fetherston ahead of the premiere of Picture This, which was released on March 6 as part of the 2025 movie schedule. I knew I had to ask about the real-life friendship between him and Ashley. Fetherston often pulled pranks on the Bridgerton star, but one particular moment that he shared with her was the ‘date’ they did, which reflected their friendship in real life:

I used to jump out and scare her a lot, as much as I could. 'cause I'm such a prankster. I dunno how that went down. But I tried to do my best and then she actually used to do it to me and would win. One of the most memorable moments with Simone and I is when we shot the fourth date. Because we had that balance of Pia's hair getting set on fire and then the slightly sensitive kind of intimate moment where Jay talks about his coming out story. So that balance throughout the day was just really fun to play with.

The moment that Fetherston mentions in particular happens when Pia is at one of her lowest points and goes on a fake "date" with Jay (Fetherston) to help her out of her funk. At one point, she smokes a joint and her hair gets caught on fire thanks to the unconventional way they light it. It's a hysterical moment.

Picture This, which you can see with an Amazon Prime Video subscription, has so many great moments between Ashley and Fetherston as two best friends running a photography studio. But as someone who loved the movie, I can totally see why that's the perfect scene. It seamlessly blends comedy with drama and cuts off in the ideal place.

It's almost funny to see Luke Fetherston in a role such as this considering he's taking on a central role in a big fantasy show, The Wheel of Time, on Amazon as well. I prefer his hilarious shenanigans with Ashley over swords any day.

Either way, their cute friendship is one of many things Picture This has, like its excellent representation of South Asian culture. Or we could talk about the epically amazing Bollywood-style dance scene at the very end. Jay and Pia are just that little extra, which makes it so much more special.

If you're craving more movies like Picture This, I'd suggest checking out the best rom-coms ever because you'll be experiencing even more cute moments between besties more and more.

And if that's not enough, you could rewatch this film over and over and just wish you had the friendship these two have. I need to make sure my best friend knows how to put out my flaming hair with an oven mitt.

