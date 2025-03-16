I Did Not Have Picture This' Luke Fetherston Hiding Around Corners And Scaring His Co-Star Simone Ashley, But Their BTS Shenanigans Are Adorable
This is just too cute.
When it comes to actors who are friends, some of the best things that you get to hear about are the behind-the-scenes shenanigans that they get into on set. For Picture This star Simone Ashley and her co-star Luke Fetherston, it often involved a lot of jumping out of nowhere – and sweet moments that make me love them even more.
I had the chance to speak to Fetherston ahead of the premiere of Picture This, which was released on March 6 as part of the 2025 movie schedule. I knew I had to ask about the real-life friendship between him and Ashley. Fetherston often pulled pranks on the Bridgerton star, but one particular moment that he shared with her was the ‘date’ they did, which reflected their friendship in real life:
The moment that Fetherston mentions in particular happens when Pia is at one of her lowest points and goes on a fake "date" with Jay (Fetherston) to help her out of her funk. At one point, she smokes a joint and her hair gets caught on fire thanks to the unconventional way they light it. It's a hysterical moment.
Picture This, which you can see with an Amazon Prime Video subscription, has so many great moments between Ashley and Fetherston as two best friends running a photography studio. But as someone who loved the movie, I can totally see why that's the perfect scene. It seamlessly blends comedy with drama and cuts off in the ideal place.
It's almost funny to see Luke Fetherston in a role such as this considering he's taking on a central role in a big fantasy show, The Wheel of Time, on Amazon as well. I prefer his hilarious shenanigans with Ashley over swords any day.
Either way, their cute friendship is one of many things Picture This has, like its excellent representation of South Asian culture. Or we could talk about the epically amazing Bollywood-style dance scene at the very end. Jay and Pia are just that little extra, which makes it so much more special.
If you're craving more movies like Picture This, I'd suggest checking out the best rom-coms ever because you'll be experiencing even more cute moments between besties more and more.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
And if that's not enough, you could rewatch this film over and over and just wish you had the friendship these two have. I need to make sure my best friend knows how to put out my flaming hair with an oven mitt.
A self-proclaimed nerd and lover of Game of Thrones/A Song of Ice and Fire, Alexandra Ramos is a Content Producer at CinemaBlend. She first started off working in December 2020 as a Freelance Writer after graduating from the Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in English. She primarily works in features for movies, TV, and sometimes video games. (Please don't debate her on The Last of Us 2, it was amazing!) She is also the main person who runs both our daily newsletter, The CinemaBlend Daily, and our ReelBlend newsletter.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Will Lorne Michaels Ever Retire From SNL? His Biographer Has A Theory About How It'll Go Down
The Story Behind Crazy Connection The Looney Tunes Have With Wayne's World, According To Eric Bauza