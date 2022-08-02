'Prey' Interviews With Amber Midthunder, Dan Trachtenberg And More!
By Sean O'Connell , Hannah Saulic published
Watch our exclusive interviews with the cast of the "Predator" prequel, "Prey."
The stars of “Prey,” Amber Midthunder (“Naru”), Dakota Bevers (“Taabe”), Dane DiLiegro (“The Predator”), director Dan Trachtenberg and producer Jhane Myers discuss their new “Predator” movie in this interview with CinemaBlend at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. They discuss the “Prey” audition moment that landed Amber Midthunder her role and more!
You can stream “Prey” on Hulu on August 5.
