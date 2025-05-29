Jensen Ackles Is Back In Action In New Look At His Prime Video Show, And His Supernatural Family Is Bringing The Heat With Their Comments

Jensen Ackles may have spent the better part of two decades playing Dean Winchester on Supernatural, but that hasn't held him back from new shows in the wake of that series' ending. He flexed some very different acting muscles between Big Sky and The Boys, and now he's set to star in Countdown as his own Prime Video series in the 2025 TV schedule. After sharing the very first look back in early May, the star shared the full trailer on social media, and his former Supernatural co-stars hit the comment section with one clear consensus.

Also starring The Flash's Jessica Camacho and Grey's Anatomy's Eric "McSteamy" Dane, Countdown follows LAPD Detective Mark Meachum (Ackles) as he's recruited to be part of a secret task force, also comprised of undercover agents from other law enforcement branches. The stakes are sky-high, as one might expect from a project created by Chicago Fire co-creator (and longtime showrunner) Derek Haas! Whether or not you have an Amazon Prime subscription, check out the trailer for yourself:

Countdown - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

As a fan of One Chicago – a.k.a. Derek Haas' former haunt on TV – and a survivor of fifteen seasons of Supernatural, I was already on board for Countdown based on the team behind it. The trailer has me more hyped than before, mostly because we get to see some personality from Jessica Camacho's character. She seems set up as Ackles' co-lead or at least secondary lead, so I'm glad to experience a bit of what she'll be bringing to the action.

Jensen Ackles spread the news of Countdown's latest look on Instagram, including the trailer with the message to "Set your clocks" for the June 25 premiere and a new poster with a less certain "Clock's ticking?" caption. I for one wasn't surprised to see that it didn't take long for some familiar Supernatural names to flood the comment section, but I didn't foresee them almost all having one thing in common. Take a look:

Timothy Omundson: "DUDE! I AM AAALLL IN for this 🔥🔥🔥"

"DUDE! I AM AAALLL IN for this 🔥🔥🔥" Felicia Day: "Badasssasss 🔥"

"Badasssasss 🔥" Adam Rose: "🔥🔥🔥"

"🔥🔥🔥" Daneel Ackles : "🔥🔥🔥"

: "🔥🔥🔥" Kathryn Newton: "Ur the best"

The consensus from Ackles' fellow Supernatural stars is apparently that the Countdown trailer is fire! Kathryn Newton, who played Claire Novak on The CW series, went for a straight compliment, and I just had to include the emojis from Danneel Ackles as well. After all, she did appear in five episodes of Supernatural, so she does count as an alum as well as the leading man's wife!

I think my favorite of the comments is Timothy Omundson's, though, and not just because I frequently get his songs from the short-lived Galavant stuck in my head. He went full caps-locks to show his support for Countdown, in a definite departure from what Cain would have done on Supernatural.

While I'm guessing Countdown won't pack in Supernatural cast members like The Boys has elsewhere on Prime Video under creator Eric Kripke, Ackles has teased that fans of Dean Winchester will find some familiarity in his new character. For now, the wait is on for Countdown's premiere on Wednesday, June 25 on Prime Video. In the meantime, you could always check out Supernatural streaming with a Netflix subscription as well. With 327 episodes over 15 seasons, there's enough to last anybody a while!