Supernatural's Jensen Ackles Explains Why Dean Winchester Fans Will Find A 'Familiar Taste' With His New Streaming Series Character

It’s always very exciting when beloved actors are announced to star in new projects, and doubly so when comparisons can be made. While Supernatural fans are waiting forThe Boys' big reunion for its central. trio, hype for Jensen Ackles’ new show Countdown has been building. This has been especially exciting for fans of his 15-year stint as the demon hunter Dean Winchester, especially because according to Ackles himself, fans of Supernatural won’t be disappointed of his new character.

In an interview, Entertainment Weekly spoke with co-creator Derek Haas, Ackles and more cast members to get a glimpse into Countdown and learn what fans can expect. While we don’t know much about the plot beyond the initial synopsis, Ackles shared that while it’s not the exact same premise as Supernatural, fans of Dean Winchester won’t be disappointed to find similarities with his newest character. As he put it:

There's probably going to be some familiarity from that fandom with this guy. It's not like I'm going so opposite spectrum with this character. He's going to be a familiar taste, which is good. I like doing that.

While we’re looking at a show closer to Chicago and 9-1-1, Ackles describes his new character as "rogue L.A. detective, wrong-side-of-the-tracks kind of guy", classic play by his own rules risk-taker. Which even for people like me who has scraped the surface of Supernatural, that’s pretty promising if you just switch L.A. detective with demon hunter. As for why the two characters are so close, Ackles had a simple but understandable response.

I mean, I played Dean for 15 years. I loved playing that kind of a character. And I think this guy is in the vein of that, just with a completely different set of circumstances.

A statement that is quite understandable. If it ‘aint broke, don’t fix it. Considering Dean is so beloved, it makes sense to bring some of the most likable aspects of his personality and character to a new project. And from the looks of it, Ackles isn’t rehashing Dean, just using some of him as a jumping off point for his new role. How successful Ackles will be in Countdown is still yet to be seen, but hopes are high.

From sharing some photos on his social media to celebrating filming coming to a close in March, Jensen Ackles' hype train for Countdown has been quite steady. Even if we don't know every single detail about the new drama just yet, nuggets of new info such as BTS on-set pics are helping to keep the fires stoked.

Even in those posts, fans are quick to comment that just seeing Jensen Ackles on set is enough to make this show a hypothetical smash hit, without any footage out. So for the sake of fans, I hope that Countdown lives up to the hype once its available to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription on June 25, 2025.