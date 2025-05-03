'You Had Me At Jensen Ackles.' Fans Cannot Get Enough After Supernatural's Star Finally Shares First Look At His New Countdown Series

We always want more Jensen Ackles.

Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester Supernatural Season 15
(Image credit: The CW)

Jensen Ackles has been as busy as ever lately. The Supernatural alum not only stopped by the second season of CBS’ Tracker to reprise his role as Colter’s brother Russell, but he’s also been filming the fifth and final season of The Boys, where he's reuniting with Supernatural co-stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins. Now, on top of all that, he's leading a new series, Countdown, that will be making its way to Amazon Prime and the 2025 TV schedule soon, and after a first look was revealed, fans can’t get enough.

Countdown got some big news earlier this week, as Amazon announced that the series will be premiering on June 25. This project will also star Eric Dane, Jessica Camacho, Violett Beane, Uli Latukefu, and Elliot Knight, and it was created by Chicago Fire creator Derek Haas, so you know it’s going to be good. Now, Prime Video has shared some first look photos on Instagram, and boy, am I excited:

Ackles has been posting photos from the set of Countdown and even shared a lovely post after filming wrapped, but getting official stills from the series and the premiere date really solidified my excitement for this project. It also doesn’t hurt that Ackles is looking pretty good in the images, as he usually does.

Many fans took to the comments of Amazon’s post to share their thoughts on the actor’s new show too, and some even threw in some great SPN references:

  • What's dean winchester doin there -jaytdm101
  • Jensen Ackles leading a show is the fastest way to get me to watch something new. I'm so excited for this one!! -kusi4m
  • You had me at Jensen Ackles -brandif9801
  • Ratings are gonna be through the roof. You're welcome. Love, the SPn community. -lorna_lmw_87
  • Jensen? Yeah we’re watching it -rservice117
  • You’re telling me we got Dean Winchester AND Mark Sloan?? -and._e18
It’s still hard to believe that, come November, it will be five years since Jensen Ackles’ Dean Winchester met a tragic fate in the Supernatural series finale. However, his current characters are alive and well, and knowing that we will soon be introduced to a new one is a great feeling. Of course, fans are over the moon with the fact that the actor will be coming back to television for a new leading role, and many of them will probably be watching just for him, and I can’t say I blame them.

Although I have to say, I'm interested in this show for the plot too. Countdown’s story kicks off when a Department of Homeland Security officer is murdered in broad daylight. Ackles’ LAPD Detective Mark Meachum joins undercover agents from all other branches of law enforcement on a task force to investigate. Fans have seen Ackles in a law enforcement role before, as he portrayed Sheriff Beau Arlen on ABC’s Big Sky. However, this feels different, and I can't wait to see this striking mystery play out.

Fans won’t have to wait too long to see Jensen Ackles in action as Detective Mark Meachum. Countdown premieres its first three episodes on June 25 for those with an Amazon Prime subscription. New episodes will then premiere weekly. Between the intriguing storyline and the A-list cast that Ackles is part of, Countdown will be a series fans won’t want to miss out on.

