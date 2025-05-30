Amazon Dropped A Brand Spankin’ New Look At Countdown With Jensen Ackles, And The (Supernatural) Fan Reactions Are Saying It All

Jensen Ackles is setting his sights on another television role post-Supernatural, with Prime Video’s upcoming crime drama Countdown on the 2025 TV schedule. It was announced in June 2024 that he landed a new show from Chicago Fire creator Derek Haas, and he’s been keeping fans updated throughout filming. Now that production is over and Amazon is starting to drop some new looks at Countdown, the excitement is getting pretty big. Now Supernatural fans are saying it all after the streamer dropped a brand spankin’ new look.

Earlier this week, Ackles took to Instagram to share the first trailer for Countdown, which also stars Eric Dane and Jessica Camacho. Already the series seems to be a good one, between the cast, intense storylines, explosions, and much, much more. And I just need it to be June 25:

A post shared by Jensen Ackles (@jensenackles) A photo posted by on

Plenty of Supernatural fans had comments about the trailer, mostly just excited that they get to see Ackles on their television screens again. Some have also pointed out that Ackles and Dane together on the same show is a dream come true, and I can’t say I disagree. There are also some sweet comments from some of Ackles’ Supernatural co-stars that prove the SPN Family is truly forever:

Ur the best -Kathryn Newton

If this isn’t the most iconically Dean Winchester coded! -m.makrakhidze

Dean Winchester and McSteamy? Explosions and car chases and chaos? Yeah. I’m in. I’m so in. -bekah_cirami

“If I’m going out, I’m going out saving something” Close enough, welcome back Dean Winchester -spiderknees

Bro plays dean in every show -ibrahim.fw

Jensen Ackles is Dean Winchester no more, but it’s clear that many fans of the CW series will be watching his new show. Demons may not be involved, but the actor previously explained that fans will find a “familiar taste” with Countdown and his new character, Mark Meachum, an L.A. detective. Of course, it will be hard to see him in a new role, but Ackles has already done a few TV parts since Supernatural, most notably his turn as Soldier Boy on The Boys, which he will be reprising in the show’s fifth and final season that will include a Supernatural reunion.

Since the trailer has made fans more excited for Countdown, people will be happy to know that the wait won’t be too long. The first three episodes of the series will be streaming for those with a Prime Video subscription beginning June 25, with new episodes dropping weekly. There will be a lot to look forward to, and if Supernatural fans are already excited, there is no telling what they will think of the show when it finally premieres. Considering it’s from Derek Haas, whose credits include the One Chicago and FBI franchises, it’s going to be a good one.

Countdown will be premiering in less than a month, and just from the looks of the trailer, the wait will be worth it. Tune in to the first three episodes on June 25 only on Prime Video. For now, if people are so inclined while they are waiting, all 15 seasons of Supernatural are streaming with a Netflix subscription.