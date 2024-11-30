I Asked Private Party To Name Their Favorite Tag Team, And The Answer Sent Us On A Trip Down Memory Lane
It makes total sense.
Whenever I interview wrestlers, I like to break the ice by asking them about the wrestling legends that influenced them in one way or another. Although I had a feeling which team AEW World Tag Team Champions Private Party would bring up when we chatted ahead of their Full Gear four-way match, I still had to ask. I’m glad I did.
No surprise here, but Isiah Kennedy and Marq Quen laughed when the question came up and instead asked me who I thought were their favorites growing up. Knowing their history, in-ring style, and flashy personalities, I immediately responded with the Hardy Boyz, to which Kennedy responded with “Definitely the Hardyz” before adding:
What followed was a quick-yet-impactful trip down memory lane where we chatted about how Matt and Jeff Hardy influenced an entire generation of future stars, gave fans some of the most iconic Attitude Era moments, and constantly reinvented themselves and wrestling as a whole over the past 25 years.
But what stood out most about the duo? Kennedy added:
Tagging in to share his experience growing up watching the Hardy Boyz put their lives on the line each and every week, Quen talked about how much he was shocked finding out just how big Matt and Jeff were meeting them years later:
Kennedy, Quen, and I, though from different parts of the country and different walks of life, had a lot of shared experiences watching these two brothers from North Carolina pull off death-defying stunts in our formative days. Touching on this, Kennedy shared how the pair’s charisma and attitude made him a fan on day one:
Private Party has had quite the history with the Hardy Boyz. This is especially true with Matt, who has worked with the team multiple times over the years. A few years after the Hardyz defeated Kennedy and Quen for the House of Glory Tag Team Championship, Matt paired up with the team in AEW. At one point, Kennedy started working under the name Brother Zay while Quen was out with an injury.
Only time will tell if Private Party gets a chance to face off against Matt and Jeff Hardy at some point in the future, but it would give me even more reason to be excited if those two teams met in the ring at an upcoming AEW pay-per-view or anywhere else really.
Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop barking at the mailman, or chatting about professional wrestling to his wife. Writing gigs with school newspapers, multiple daily newspapers, and other varied job experiences led him to this point where he actually gets to write about movies, shows, wrestling, and documentaries (which is a huge win in his eyes). If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.