Reacher's Alan Ritchson Promises The Season 3 Book Will 'Make People Very Happy,' But Adds A Caveat That Has Me Concerned

Early reviews have started to arrive on Reacher Season 2, available to anyone with an Amazon Prime Video subscription , and the general consensus is that the show improves on the already strong Season 1, and is a solid return to form for Alan Ritchson in the lead role. Reacher on Amazon Prime is based off the books by Lee Child, with Season 2 adapting the thrilling novel Bad Luck and Trouble. It follows Reacher and Neagley (Maria Sten) as they investigate the murders of two members of their elite special forces unit. But in the run up to Reacher returning to the streaming waves, Ritchson surprised fans with the big news: Season 3 already is in the works .

Alan Ritchson has been active on his social media accounts, sharing images from the set of Reacher Season 3. That is both a vote of confidence for this upcoming season, and a thrill for fans because we won’t have to wait as long to see new episodes once this one has wrapped in January. I got the chance to speak with Ritchson ahead of Reacher Season 2, and as our conversation closed, I asked him which Lee Child book they were going to do for Season 3. And he told CinemaBlend:

Have we announced it yet? How much you got? I wish I could. It’s one of my favorite books. One of my favorite books. This is like on every Top 10 list. This is going to make people very happy, this book.

Back when I interviewed Alan Ritchson on behalf of the first season of Reacher, he was throwing out into the world that Die Trying would be his choice for the season follow up. The showrunners chose Bad Luck and Trouble instead, which was a good selection, given the fact that it allowed the show to beef up Reacher’s team by introducing Dixon (Serinda Swan), O’Donnell (Shaun Sipos), and Neagley to casual Reacher fans. The best part about the Reacher books by Lee Child is that they usually shift locations drastically from one story to the next. So if Reacher is in New York City for one book, he might be in the barren fields of Nebraska next. Trouble just seems to find him.

Knowing how important the locations are to the stories, I asked Alan Ritchson if he could give me a hint as to the location of the book for Reacher Season 3, and he jokingly told CinemaBlend:

No. What does it matter? We’re shooting in fucking Toronto. Who cares? It could be Berlin, and we’re going to be shooting in Toronto. It could be the Sahara Desert. It could be a book about the Sahara Desert. We’re going to be in Hamilton, making five percent credits.