Surprise, Reacher’s Already On Set For Season 3 After Shock Renewal News And Alan Ritchson Is Having The Best Time

Die hard fans of the Lee Child Jack Reacher books have to be looking forward to the upcoming Season 2 of Reacher , one of the best television shows available to viewers who have an Amazon Prime Video subscription . We’ve known for some time that Reacher Season 2 was going to adapt the Child book Bad Luck and Trouble , which follows the main character (Alan Ritchson) as he investigates the death of some former military colleagues. But then we were caught off guard when Ritchson took to social media to share that ahead of Season 2 arriving on the streaming service, he already was on the set of the previously unannounced Reacher Season 3! And he appears to be having the time of his life.

When Alan Ritchson made the announcement on his Instagram page, he was all smiles. He talked about this being the season of giving, and he gave fans a huge surprise by already confirming Reacher Season 3. But I’d advise you to start following Ritchson on social media, because he’s in full Reacher mode, and sharing hilarious posts like this one , involving tattoo removal:

The comments on that post are hysterical. So many of them pertain to Alan Ritchson’s physicality, which is a big part of the reason why fans of Lee Child’s books like the actor in the role. With all due respect to Tom Cruise, his two attempts at making Jack Reacher movies missed the mark and tone of the books. Ritchson instead appears to have stepped off the page of a Lee Child book, and critics sang his praises when Season 1 of Reacher adapted Killing Floor, Child’s first Reacher book.

While we assume Alan Ritchson is thrilled to continue playing Jack Reacher in a third season of the Amazon Prime Video show, It’s not ALL sunshine and rainbows. Apparently the actor doesn’t love nighttime interior shoots:

We have been lucky enough to see some of Reacher Season 2, and I can tell you that if you liked Season 1, this one only builds on the things that worked well in the series. Bad Luck and Trouble is a terrific story, with colorful characters to add to Reacher’s on-screen world. And if you like Ritchson in the role, make sure to check him out in other projects . He’s a great actor.

Reacher Season 2 will launch on Amazon Prime Video beginning on December 15 with the first three episodes of the planned 8-episode season.