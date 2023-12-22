'Rebel Moon' Video Interviews With Zack Snyder, Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou And More

Netflix’s huge space epic, “Rebel Moon,” is finally streaming! Watch CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg speak with writer, director and cinematographer Zack Snyder about the universe’s expansive lore, sci-fi vs. fantasy, and his plans for the sequel. Also joining Eric is the film’s massive cast including Charlie Hunnam, Michael Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Staz Nair, Ray Fisher, Cleopatra Coleman, E. Duffy, Ed Skrein and Sofia Boutella. They gush about Zack Snyder’s infectious geekiness, what they took from the massive, detailed set, and of course, a small tease as to what we can expect from the “Rebel Moon” sequel.

00:00 - Intro

00:18 - The Biggest 'Rebel Moon' Lore Geek According To Zack Snyder & The Cast

04:00 - Is 'Rebel Moon' Sci-Fi Or Fantasy? Zack Snyder Explains The Magical Element

07:00 - The 'Rebel Moon' Cast On Zack Snyder’s Passionate Geekiness

11:15 - Zack Snyder On 'Rebel Moon - Part Two' And The Possibility Of A Supercut

12:00 - What The 'Rebel Moon' Cast Stole From Set

17:55 - The 'Rebel Moon' Sequel Described In Three Words