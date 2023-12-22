'Rebel Moon' Video Interviews With Zack Snyder, Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou And More
The 'Rebel Moon' cast gush about Zack Snyder’s infectious geekiness, what they took from the massive, detailed set, and of course, a tease of what to expect from the sequel.
Netflix’s huge space epic, “Rebel Moon,” is finally streaming! Watch CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg speak with writer, director and cinematographer Zack Snyder about the universe’s expansive lore, sci-fi vs. fantasy, and his plans for the sequel. Also joining Eric is the film’s massive cast including Charlie Hunnam, Michael Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Staz Nair, Ray Fisher, Cleopatra Coleman, E. Duffy, Ed Skrein and Sofia Boutella. They gush about Zack Snyder’s infectious geekiness, what they took from the massive, detailed set, and of course, a small tease as to what we can expect from the “Rebel Moon” sequel.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro
00:18 - The Biggest 'Rebel Moon' Lore Geek According To Zack Snyder & The Cast
04:00 - Is 'Rebel Moon' Sci-Fi Or Fantasy? Zack Snyder Explains The Magical Element
07:00 - The 'Rebel Moon' Cast On Zack Snyder’s Passionate Geekiness
11:15 - Zack Snyder On 'Rebel Moon - Part Two' And The Possibility Of A Supercut
12:00 - What The 'Rebel Moon' Cast Stole From Set
17:55 - The 'Rebel Moon' Sequel Described In Three Words
