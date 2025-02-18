Rocky Carroll Has Been On NCIS For Over 15 Years, And He Shared What Makes Him Feel ‘Excited’ About Keeping That Impressive Streak Going
Vance has been an integral part of NCIS for a long time.
Rocky Carroll is the third-longest-running actor currently still on NCIS, following behind Sean Murray and Brian Dietzen. Introduced in the middle of NCIS Season 5 and taking over as the agency’s director at the end of the season, his character, Leon Vance, has remained the popular CBS show’s main authority figure for the entirety of that time. So with NCIS Season 22, which is airing now on the 2025 TV schedule, marking Carroll’s 18th season on the show, Carroll discussed with CinemaBlend what makes him feel “excited” about still contributing to the series.
During an interview went over his directorial work on “Baker’s Men,” how Vance feels about Deputy Director LaRoche and how the door’s been left open for Vance’s girlfriend to return someday, I also wanted to learn from Rocky Carroll what keeps him around on NCIS. He started off by telling me:
Yes, in case any of you had forgotten, NCIS spun out of JAG, which ran from 1995 to 2005 and, like the entire NCIS franchise, can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription. So it’s remarkable that there are crew members who’ve far surpassed working in this procedural world than Rocky Carroll, but that’s not to undersell what he’s accomplished on this show. In addition to his long tenure as Leon Vance, “Baker’s Man” marked his 25th time directing on NCIS, which has allowed him to become well-acquainted with the behind-the-scenes talent. He continued:
Rocky Carroll began directing on NCIS with the Season 12 episode “We Build, We Fight,” and that’s allowed him to diversify his work, contributing both on and off camera. He capped off this portion of our conversation by sharing he has another episode coming up in Season 22 where he’ll be back at the helm:
Rocky Carroll has been able to do a lot with Leon Vance over the years, from forging a strong bond with Mark Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs through tragedy, to establishing a different kind of dynamic with Gary Cole’s Alden Parker after reaching a mentally healthier place in his life. But the acting is only part of the equation for Carroll on NCIS, as he’s also enjoyed directing and collaborating with people off camera. It’s good to see this combination has given him such fulfillment and the willingness to continue lending his talents to one of the most popular broadcast TV programs.
New episodes of NCIS air Mondays at 9 pm ET on CBS. We should learn in the coming months if Season 23 is happening or not, but if it does, chances are strong we can expect Rocky Carroll to keep his impressive streak going.
