Rosario Dawson On The ‘Struggle’ She Had To Overcome As A Go-Big Show Judge During Season 2
It's apparently not easy being a Go-Big Show judge.
It honestly feels like Rosario Dawson has done just about everything at this point in her career. She’s starred in comedies such as Clerks II and Josie and the Pussycats as well as dramas like Rent and Seven Pounds. Of course, there’s also her stint as Claire Temple in Marvel’s Netflix shows and her work as Ahsoka Tano (who’s getting her own solo TV series). But in 2021, she took on a new gig as a judge on Go-Big Show and made it through the incredible (and outrageous) first season with flying colors. However, amid Season 2, the star has revealed the “struggle” she had to overcome during her second judging stint.
Rosario Dawson and her fellow judges have seen some wild performances over the course of two seasons. From a man stuffing rattlesnakes in his mouth to a Rubik's Cube champion solving a puzzle while on fire, there’s been no shortage of shocking sights. But as entertaining as these things are, they do raise challenges for the judges. I had the opportunity to chat with Rosario Dawson about her work on Go-Big Show Season 2, and she explained that she finds it somewhat difficult to compare performances and tabulate a score that best represents the respective stunts:
The idea of having to compare two vastly different kinds of acts does seem somewhat unnerving. And believe it or not, the fan-favorite actress isn’t the only judge who has struggled with this aspect of the show. I previously spoke to fellow series star Jennifer Nettles, who admitted that she found it a challenge to weigh vastly different acts. However, Nettles eventually learned to trust her gut instinct and to evaluate talent based on what gives her “the biggest feeling.” Though Rosario Dawson has apparently landed on that same idea, she still seems to be haunted by a decision she made during the first season:
Unfortunately, for the judges, comparing talent is only going to get more challenging as the competition gets down to the end. The first performances of the semi-finals were impressive and featured great work from the likes of the DareDaughter and Andrew Parker. But it was ultimately Manu Lataste (a.k.a. The Flying Frenchman) who earned a spot in the finale, where he’ll compete for $100,000. It’ll be interesting to see how Rosario Dawson and the judges manage to rank the talent as the exciting proceedings move forward.
