'Saturday Night' Interviews with Rachel Sennott, Lamorne Morris, Dylan O’Brien & More!
The 'Saturday Night' cast spills all the behind-the-scenes details.
The stacked cast of “Saturday Night” includes Dylan O’Brien, Lamorne Morris, Gabriel Labelle, Rachel Sennott, Cory Michael Smith and Ella Hunt. Watch them sit down with CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor Sean O’Connell to discuss topics such as their “Saturday Night Live” heroes, making out during “Step Brothers,” and of course, Lorne Michaels’ craziest real-life stories.
Video Chapters
0:00 - Rachel Sennott Wants To Make Out During ‘Step Brothers’
0:13 - Lamorne Morris On How Eddie Murphy Inspired Him
1:05 - Dylan O’Brien Wants To Be Like Will Ferrell
1:35 - The Chevy Chase Role That Cory Michael Smith Would Remake
3:00 - Gabriel Labelle’s Favorite Lorne Michaels Story
4:00 - The ‘SNL’ Sketch That Made Rachel Sennott Want To Be A Writer
4:45 - The First Day Of Shooting ‘Saturday Night’ Was “Wild”
6:10 - The Era Of ‘SNL’ Gabriel Labelle Wants To Revisit
Jeff started his career producing television commercials in his hometown of Fresno, California. After a few years, he came across the opportunity to make a living talking about his favorite thing: movies. Jeff is a film buff who is full of gratitude that he gets to spout opinions about them for a living. He currently resides in Los Angeles, where he spends his time complaining about Los Angeles.