I Love The Traitors, And I'm Most Excited For NBC's Version For One Major Reason

The Traitors has had great success when it comes to streaming, so I guess it was only a matter of time before it made the jump to network TV. Yes, the series currently available with a Peacock subscription is receiving a counterpart that'll air on NBC in 2026. However, this offshoot has an interesting all-civilian twist I'm very excited for.

It's been said that celebrities are "just like us," but there are a few key differences I think will become apparent in watching the non-star-studded version of The Traitors. Ultimately, I think it's going to result in a better show for a few key reasons. Or, at the very least, it'll lead people to enjoy its version for different reasons compared to the Peacock original.

No Known Celebrities Means No Preconceived Notions By The Viewers Or Other Cast Members

Season 1 of The Traitors featured normal civilians who had no reality show experience before joining the show. However, it was very clear they were just supplemental to the Real Housewives, Survivor and Big Brother alumni among them. Season 2 was all celebrities, even though two of them placed as runner-ups in the previous season.

What's thrilling to me about a cast of unknowns is that going into the show, it's hard for me to even speculate about who will be labeled a Traitor and who will be a Faithful. The same goes for the cast, most of whom seemed to pick up on the fact that naturally deceptive players in previous shows, such as Boston Rob or Dan Gheesling, would be selected to play a Traitor over others.

I also want to add that this was unfair to the Faithful, especially for former Big Brother players. I think part of the reason BB players have performed so poorly is that they come from a game of deception, so it's easy for others to assume they'll also play a Traitor when Traitors starts up. Everyone coming in with a clean slate levels the playing field in a way fan haven't seen in the celebrity seasons, so I look forward to that.

The Traitors Needs To Start Building Its Own Icons Within The Game

The Traitors has thrived as a reality TV show known for featuring reality stars from other major franchises. However, I think there's nothing wrong with having some homegrown talent as well. At some point, it'd be nice to see some players in this game who are known only for what they accomplish on Alan Cummings' castle grounds. Of course, this franchise is still relatively young compared to others but, even now, the producers should consider the potential in developing major talents as figureheads of the IP.

With well-known and homegrown players, a show like Traitors can build a legacy. After all, fans make lists about the best Survivor moments or terrible game moves in Big Brother. In a perfect world, we'd see players from the Traitors becoming household names and building unique followings. What I don't want to see are competitors with established brands trying to maintain that on the show. The NBC series will give this show its chance to find its own Cirie Fields or Janelle Pierzina, and the franchise could become stronger for it.

Sure, it may take years for all of this to come to fruition. However, it's surely possible if the producers are savvy enough to capitalize on such buzz.

The Money Becomes A Bigger Factor With Regular People Involved

CinemaBlend touched on this in a previous story, but as writer Mack Rawden said, the money becomes a much bigger factor in NBC's iteration of The Traitors. $250,000 may not mean much to Dolores Catania but, for the trade worker coming out of Iowa, it could mean paying off a mortgage.

That's not to say the celebrities don't care about the money, of course. Gabby Windey was all over Peacock's case for not receiving her check well after the show ended. That said, Windey has some solid jobs in TV that are keeping her paid all the same, and probably a little more comfortable than the average individual who might be selected for this show.

Money is a motivator and, when life-changing cash is on the table for a reality show, people are inclined to do whatever it takes to win it. We may see a much higher level of competition in NBC's The Traitors than we've seen on Peacock thus far. I know that I'd be battling like my life was on the line for that money, especially if I were in the position of possibly not having a job when returning from my month-long shoot in Europe.

Am I setting the bar too high for NBC's The Traitors? I very well could be. Still, I can't help but be thrilled to see this spinoff, given I don't watch the show for the celebrities involved. I'm curious as to how many people are in the same boat, though, and if the series will be as successful without being propped up by other stars.

Catch episodes of The Traitors over on Peacock right now, or watch some of the other shows on the 2025 TV schedule as we wait for Season 4 to arrive. Also, the NBC spinoff will premiere in 2026.