Scream Icon Neve Campbell Opens Up About Sidney Becoming A Mother, And How That Changed Her Performance

There are certain horror movies out there that help to redefine the genre, and Wes Craven’s 1996 classic Scream definitely is in that category. Since then the trio of original stars have returned a number of times in the sequels, including the new movie that’s arriving this weekend. This time final girl Sidney Prescott is a mother, and Neve Campbell opened up about how this changed her performance.

The new Scream movie is the first one to be released since the death of Wes Craven, and features the return of icons like Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette. I had the privilege of speaking with the cast ahead of the movie’s release, where I asked Campbell about the latest change to her signature character: motherhood. As you can see in the video above, she told me:

I think just bringing the mother stage into this is great because it adds, like, another ferocity and another intention. Another reason for her to really, really fight to protect her family.

Well, there you have it. While Sidney Prescott has already proven herself a capable survivor who has taken out a number of serial killers , this time the stakes are different. Because it’s not just her life on the line, but that of her small children. This also gives a good reason why she might once again return to her hometown.

Neve Campbell’s show where the actress’ head when stepping back into her signature role for the new Scream movie. Since the fans are so invested in Sidney Prescott’s journey, it’s always fascinating to see how she develops and changes in between movies. While Scream 4 showed that she was reclaiming her story and narrative as a writer, the franchise hero has started her own family ahead of the new slasher.

The new Scream movie is once again set in Woodsboro, where a masked killer in a Ghostface costume starts butchering denizens of the formerly sleepy town. This encourages the trio of original heroes to return and take on the killer themselves, including Neve Campbell’s hero Sidney. And she’s definitely packing heat, as seen in the trailers.

For the hardcore fans of Scream, it’s somewhat comforting to hear that Sidney Prescott was able to move on from her various near-death experiences and live a fulfilled life with her own family. Her trauma had a strong hold on her during the early movies, especially Scream 3 . Sidney’s own blood relative betrayed her in the last movie, so nobody would have blamed her for once again withdrawing. Looks like she really came “Out of Darkness.”

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The pressure is on for the new Scream movie, especially in regard to how it honors franchise visionary Wes Craven. But the initial response has been fairly positive, so we’ll just see how audiences react.

Scream will hit theaters on January 14th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.