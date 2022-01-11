Scream’s Courteney Cox Tells The Story Behind Her Infamous Bangs From The Third Movie
The Gale Weathers actress opened up.
The horror genre has been thriving for years now, to the joy of fans. And as such, classic franchises have returned to theaters. Cue the new Scream movie, which will see the return of the trio of original heroes. This includes Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, who recently told the story behind her infamous bangs from Scream 3.
Courteney Cox has starred in all five Scream movies, bringing fan favorite Gale Weathers to life with ferocity and humor. But in Wes Craven’s third installment in the franchise she rocks a unique hairdo that has become infamous in the years since its release. Cox recently spoke about what happened with her look on the threequel, saying:
And that’s show business. Sometimes an error on set becomes film history, and that’s exactly what happened for Scream 3. And it seems like Courteney Cox learned a lesson as a result, especially since the beloved movies are re-watched every year by the hardcore fandom.
Courteney Cox reflected on her Scream 3 bangs during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show alongside co-stars Neve Campbell and David Arquette. While reflecting on their years in Woodsboro, eventually her bold hair styles as Gale Weathers came up – including those wild bangs.
Of course, Drew Barymore had her own iconic hair moment in the opening scene from the original Scream movie. Casey Becker’s blonde wig has been recreated for countless Halloween costumes, and it was a look that Barrymore herself wanted. Later in their same interview, Neve Campbell recalled the initial reaction to Courteney Cox’s Scream 3 bangs, saying:
Looks like the cast of Scream 3 knew pretty instantly that Courteney Cox’s bangs were going to stand out for audiences. Luckily the Friends icon was able to play Gale in two more movies (so far), so she was able to recover from that hair faux pas.
Fans were thrilled to learn that Courteney Cox would be returning for the new Scream movie alongside Neve Campbell and David Arquette. And when footage of her in one of Gale Weathers’ signature bright suits was released, moviegoers went wild. We’ll just have to see how much the legacy characters appear in this new movie, which also features a new cast of stars.
Scream will hit theaters on January 14th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
