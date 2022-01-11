How Scream’s Cast Reacted To The Tight Security And Fake Scripts On Set
By Corey Chichizola published
Scream is full of secrets, and they were kept from even the cast.
The first few releases of 2022 have started trickling out, and one of the most anticipated for January is the new Scream movie. Helmed by Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the new installment in the beloved franchise features a mixture of new and legacy characters. As you can see in the video above, I recently had the chance to speak with the cast of the new movie, where they revealed how they reacted to the film’s tight security and fake scripts on set.
Wes Craven and those who made the Scream movies were worried about spoilers years before social media even existed. And with generations of horror fans brought up on the slasher property, security had to be extra tight for the new Scream in order to guard its secrets. 13 Reasons Why alum Dylan Minnette let me in on the secrecy surrounding the new sequel, saying:
It certainly sounds like the set of 2022’s Scream was an immersive one. Because while the denizens of Woodsboro suspected their friends and loved ones of being Ghostface, that sense of paranoia was shared by the cast thanks to fake scripts. Someone cue Sidney Prescott’s theme song.
Dylan Minnette plays new character Wes Hicks in Scream, who is the teenage son of Chief Judy Hicks. Marley Shelton originated the latter role in Scream 4, and had the privilege of working with Wes Craven before his death in 2015. But despite being a returning character, Shelton felt similarly baffled by the handling of scripts. As she told me,
It sounds like filming Scream was a super unique experience for the killer cast of actors. On top of following new safety and health protocols to keep the set free from COVID-19, the scripts clearly threw folks for a loop. Luckily the new slasher is almost here, and they won’t have to guard the movie’s secrets for long.
Actor Mason Gooding is another newcomer in Scream, playing Chad Meeks-Martin aka the nephew of Jamie Kennedy’s Randy. I asked the Love, Victor actor about the tight security on set. He offered his two cents, saying:
Now that’s just cold. Fake scripts are one thing, but “confirming” bogus theories takes things to another level. In the end these efforts seem to have worked, as the new Scream is full of awesome performances.
We’ll just have to see if 2022's Scream starts a new series of movies, or if the fifth installment is one-off. It likely comes down to box office performance, which can be tricky in the ongoing pandemic. But early reception for the movie has been quite positive, so there is definitely hope.
Scream will hit theaters on January 14th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.